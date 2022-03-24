Ten things to do in Fife this week

Katherine Ryan is to perform Missus at the Alhambra in Dunfermline

Creator and star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess, comedian and TV’s Katherine Ryan brings her new live show, Missus, to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline tonight (Friday). Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. A lot has changed for everyone and we can look forward to hearing Katherine’s hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

It’s been four years since Lights Out By Nine last played Kirkcaldy, but they are back tonight (Friday). The funk and soul band are looking forward to playing classic and new material from the latest album Here and Now at this homecoming gig at the Kings Live Lounge. Visit www.kingslivelounge.com

Find out more about Greener Kirkcaldy's community garden and orchard at its monthly open day on Saturday. Pop along to Ravenscraig Walled Garden between 1.30pm and 3.30pm if you're interested in learning about local gardening and growing or want to have a walk through the garden and orchard for ideas or to enjoy the outdoors.

Lights Out By Nine play a homecoming gig at the Kings Live Lounge (Pic: John Murray)

After a two year delay due to the pandemic, Fife Opera perform Lakme in Concert in the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy tonight (Friday) and on Saturday. The story of the opera will be narrated by George Nairne and the songs sung by a dual cast. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fife-opera or call 07701027580.

Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club celebrates its centenary year with an exhibition launching at Kirkcaldy Galleries this weekend. The stars of the show are three classic motorcycles. The display will give a glimpse of members’ achievements in the world of motor sport over the years.

Celebrate the life and work of Neil Diamond at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Saturday. Sweet Caroline – The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond stars renowned tribute artist Gary Ryan, as seen on Stars in Their Eyes. This must-see for fans will see audiences taken on a musical journey celebrating 50 years. The show spans all genres from the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer. Enjoy all the hits including Forever In Blue Jeans, America and Love on the Rocks,and of course, Sweet Caroline. Visit www.onfife.com

Langtoun Jazz continues its spring concert series on Saturday at Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk with an appearance by Richard Michael. Billed as Fife’s jazz ambassador, he is well known for his sterling work with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra. He’ll be on stage with daughter Hilary, a classical and jazz violinist.

Sweet Caroline tribute to Neil Diamond comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Visitors to a family-friendly exhibition are being urged to create stories and verse inspired by some 20 works of art on display in the Art-tastic exhibition at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries. Works on show include those by L S Lowry, Sir William MacTaggart and John Duncan. Runs until August 14. Visit www.onfife.com

A night of fun with all your favourite ABBA hits will be taking place at the Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy on Saturday. Fife-based tribute to the Swedish pop legends, AbbFab will be entertaining the audience – and it’s a night not to be missed by ABBA fans. Visit www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

The Byre Theatre in St Andrews will host an afternoon organ concert on Tuesday, March 29. Much admired teacher and performer Anne Page returns to the town to perform a programme of music by the brilliant early 20th century composer/organist Jehan Alain. Visit www.byretheatre.com