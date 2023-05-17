The popular event marked its 200th anniversary last year and is back at the showground at Kinloss, near Cupar, this weekend when there’s a chance to see livestock and machinery – both vintage and modern – at close quarters, as well as a host of activities related to the countryside.

Main ring entertainment, as well as the food and drink sections, alongside trade stands and amusements for the children, ensure that the show provides a great day out for all ages.

The show – run by volunteers – will feature showing classes for cattle, sheep, horses, poultry and pets. Both Private Driving and Heavy Horse turnouts are a sight to be seen, wtih classes taking place in the main ring. There are also classes for young handlers in the cattle, sheep, Shetland pony and Clydesdale horse sections. Showjumping classes are held at the top of the showfield.

There's something for everyone at the Fife Show, which takes place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The Fife Show features a range of attractions promoting the best of agriculture and the countryside. The event’s Game Fair area has activities including demonstrations of falconry, ferret racing, gun dogs, angling and much more. The Dog Show (entries on the day) is also held here.

As well as hosting show classes, the Main Ring is the place to see the Champion of Champions crowned, a parade of vintage and classic vehicles, the Young Farmers Tug O’ War, and this year, pig racing. There’s the chance to watch farriers in action and a sheep shearing demonstration.

The Kids Countryside Marquee will have a variety of interesting and fun activities for all ages to take part in with the Fife Beekeepers Association, Branston, Hame Spun Tales, St Andrews Botanic Garden and the Animal Man. Learn about rocks and fossils, watch how wool is spun or learn more about the Kingdom’s countryside from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

The Pet Show (entries on the day), which takes place near the main public entrance, has classes for rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and any other pet you’d like to bring along. There will also be outdoor activities such as rides and amusements, Cupar Bowmen archery and the Black Boar Swordsmanship School. The emergency services and RAF Air Cadets will also be in attendance.

Agricultural machinery will be among the things on show on the day.

There will be no poultry at the show this year, but egg classes will still take place alongside the home produce competitions. The craft tent and the food and drink tent showcase the best of products and produce from local artisan vendors, while the cookery theatre run by the chefs of Elmwood College will have displays on throughout the day.

Advance tickets for the day are now closed, but tickets will be available for £20 at the gate on the day. Under 14s are free. For full details and a timetable for the day visit www.fifeshow.com