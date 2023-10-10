Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Salon, a space for creatives, starts on Friday, (October 13), hosted by author and columnist Lisa May Young. It will run fortnightly. More details at https://www.onfife.com/event/the-salon/

The Salon is inspired by a meeting between Dorothy Parker and F. Scott Fitzgerald on writing and inspiration at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City in 1920 beginning a tradition of writer’s salons. It runs from 6:00pm to 8:00pm offering writers dedicated time for their own projects, with writing prompts and support from fellow creatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said: “It’s’ difficult to carve out time for creativity and these sessions are designed to offer a supportive space to write your own story.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poster for The Salon which launches at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Most Popular