The Salon, new drop-in group for aspiring writers, starts at Adam Smith Theatre

A new free drop-in group to support aspiring writers is set to launch at the newly re-opened Adam Smith Theatre.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Oct 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 19:31 BST
The Salon, a space for creatives, starts on Friday, (October 13), hosted by author and columnist Lisa May Young. It will run fortnightly. More details at https://www.onfife.com/event/the-salon/

The Salon is inspired by a meeting between Dorothy Parker and F. Scott Fitzgerald on writing and inspiration at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City in 1920 beginning a tradition of writer’s salons. It runs from 6:00pm to 8:00pm offering writers dedicated time for their own projects, with writing prompts and support from fellow creatives.

Lisa said: “It’s’ difficult to carve out time for creativity and these sessions are designed to offer a supportive space to write your own story.”

A poster for The Salon which launches at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)A poster for The Salon which launches at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)
    Dan Brown, head of creative development, OnFife says, “We're excited to support local creatives wanting to hold activities at Adam Smith. As a cultural hub for all of the community we love seeing spaces already being used for creativity and collaboration”.