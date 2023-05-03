News you can trust since 1871
The thrills and spills of the circus are coming to Fife town

Circus Montini – the circus which reaches parts others fail to reach – is coming to Fife later this month.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd May 2023, 20:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 20:34 BST
Circus Montini is coming to Cupar with some great acts
Circus Montini is coming to Cupar with some great acts

The big top will be going up in Haugh Park, Cupar from Monday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 24.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Circus Montini goes to places that do not often see a circus, following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”

This year’s show is made up of top turns including a unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, a Cuban contortionist and, of course, clowns aplenty.

The circus will be in Haugh Park from May 22 to 24, 2023.
The circus will be in Haugh Park from May 22 to 24, 2023.
    Visit the website for times, tickets and more information.

