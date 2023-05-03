Circus Montini is coming to Cupar with some great acts

The big top will be going up in Haugh Park, Cupar from Monday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 24.

A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Circus Montini goes to places that do not often see a circus, following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”

This year’s show is made up of top turns including a unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, a Cuban contortionist and, of course, clowns aplenty.

