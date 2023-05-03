The thrills and spills of the circus are coming to Fife town
Circus Montini – the circus which reaches parts others fail to reach – is coming to Fife later this month.
The big top will be going up in Haugh Park, Cupar from Monday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 24.
A Circus Montini spokesperson said: “Circus Montini goes to places that do not often see a circus, following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”
This year’s show is made up of top turns including a unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, a Cuban contortionist and, of course, clowns aplenty.
Visit the website for times, tickets and more information.