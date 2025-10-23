There’s been a murder: Kirkcaldy venue set to host murder mystery

A murder mystery event is taking place at a Kirkcaldy town centre venue.

‘Murder At the Manor’ is at Barty’s, Kirk Wynd, on Saturday, November 1, starting at 7:00pm. It is run by the Kirkcaldy-based Crime Masters, formed by Susan Jeynes in 2023.

The body of Diane McDonald has been found in her study. She was a domineering woman who liked to control the lives of those around her, and she had many enemies. But which one of them did she push too far?

Fifers are invited to come along and look for clues, interpret evidence and help the police to find the murderer. Tickets via www.facebook.com/crimemastersfife, and booking is essential.

The murder mystery event takes place in Kirkcaldy (Pic: bluebudgie/Pixabay)

Participants will be police officers for the evening, looking at various pieces of evidence to try to piece together the clues and solve the murder. It is a great way to test your brain and your powers of deduction.