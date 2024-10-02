There’s still time to sign up for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s October holiday programme.

One of the standout features is the “Quid-a-Kid” initiative, which lets children aged 17 and under swim (Monday to Friday), play racquet sports, and enjoy football (Monday to Sunday) for just £1. Parents can also join in on the fun with affordable rates for football and racquet sports, making it a family outing. The programme also includes a variety of sports activity camps featuring gymnastics, dance, athletics, and more. These camps aim to keep kids engaged while promoting a love for movement in a fun, supportive environment. The five-day Active Kidz Camps will also return. They are tailored to specific age groups and will be hosted at venues including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, Carnegie Leisure Centre, Duloch Leisure Centre, and Pitreavie Athletics Centre. Lee Cunningham, activities manager, said: “We are thrilled to see the positive response from the community. Our holiday programmes are designed to inspire children to stay active and have fun during the school break. The camps and activities are always popular, so we encourage families to sign up soon and create lasting memories together this October!” These popular holiday programmes are made possible thanks to the support of Fife Council. Activities are subject to venue programming and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.