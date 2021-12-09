Things to do in Fife: Ten of the best things to do around the Kingdom this week

Sarah Brown and Robin McKenzie on stage in Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Kirkcaldy’s 2021 panto, Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty, is currently running at the Kings Theatre Live Lounge, starring Fife's favourite dame Billy Mack. It may be small in scale, with just a cast of five, but it’s packed full of panto tradition and promises a great night out for the whole family. The team behind the production have also ensured it chimes with the local audience as it features many Kirkcaldy and Fife references. It runs from now until January 15. To find out more visit www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/event-details/pantominium-sleeping-beauty

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society holds its popular Christmas concert in the town’s Old Kirk on Sunday, December 12 at 3pm. It will feature seasonal music for winter and Christmas. Tickets, priced £9 for adults and £4 for children, must be purchased in advance from [email protected] or 07770332812.

The Travelling Cranberries continue to tour the Kingdom with their special festive performance that's guaranteed to make you smile. The outdoor performance will be popping up in Cardenden tonight (Thursday) and in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, as well as going to Glenrothes and Dunfermline this week. Visit www.onfife.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy a festive bike ride with Greener Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Christmas film favourite, It’s a Wonderful Life, will be shown on the big screen at The Byre Theatre in St Andrews on three occasions between December 14 and 21. Audiences can immerse themselves in the spirit of the season with the festive, feel-good film at matinee performances on December 14, 16 and 21. www.byretheatre.com

Kirkcaldy town centre’s Christmas Artisan Market is set to return on Friday and Saturday. The market, which runs from 9am to 4pm, features a range of food traders and products from businesses and makers. It was launched last week by Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun and was an instant hit with shoppers and visitors.

A festive bike ride – involving a leisurely ride along Kirkcaldy's prom and back – will take place on Suday morning at 10.30am. Open to all abilities, including families, the event is being organised by Greener Kirkcaldy. Why not wear something red, green or gold or decorate your bike with tinsel for the occasion? There will be mince pies and hot drinks afterwards at Lang Toun Cycles. All children must wear a helmet and be accompanied by an adult. To book call 01592 858458 or email [email protected]

East Neuk Christmas market takes place at the Bass Rock Business Park in St Monans this Sunday, December 12 from 10am to 3pm. The community based festive market will offer a good choice of seasonal food, produce, crafts and street food. There will be a Santa’s grotto for the children and entertainment from local schools.

There’s still time to get involved in the Maggie’s Fife Elf Run fundraiser. On Sunday, families are invited to dress up in an elf costume or their most festive attire and walk or run a route of their choice to raise money for the cancer care centre. The virtual fundraiser takes place on Sunday at a time that suits you. Visit www.maggies.org

Enjoy a Christmas evening with Elsa Jean McTaggart at the Kingswood Hotel, Burntisland on Saturday, December 11. This party night will see guests enjoy a tasty meal before Elsa performs a concert of original music. The evening will conclude with music from DJ Gary Lister. Visit www.kingswoodhotel.co.uk

Join Dunfermline Choral Union for traditional and modern festive music at the Vine Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Saturday, December 11 at 3pm and 7.30pm. Accompanied by piano, percussion and string quartet the mix of family favourites and modern classics is sure to delight. Visit www.dunfermlinechoralunion.co.uk

If you are holding and event and would like it to be considered for publication in this section send details to [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.