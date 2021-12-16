Things to do in Fife: Ten of the best things to do in Fife this week

Explore! Travellers and Trailblazers is at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries.

Join members of Fife Opera at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy’s Kirk Wynd on Saturday evening from 7pm for ‘Carolling into Christmas’. Enjoy a mix of festive songs and classics with tickets including shortbread and mulled wine. Tickets from [email protected] or by calling 07701 027580.

The Falkland Estate Festive Trail is open daily until Friday, December 24. Find the clues left by the woodland squirrels to identify what Santa is missing. Enjoy a walk through the forest, starting at the Forest of Falkland car park off the A912 and ending at the Stables building on the estate. No booking required.

Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk will be open on Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22 for its popular Christmas Tree Festival. View the trees with music recorded by the Langtoun Singers and young soloists from Fife Opera. The Kirk is open from 2-4.30pm and 6.30-8.30pm. Free entry, but donations welcome.

The MacDougalls are spreading some Christmas cheer. Pic: Mark F Gibson.

Panto is back at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline this week as Cinderella opens for a two-week run. Expect all your traditional family pantomime fun and laughter as Jenny Douglas takes on the lead role. She stars alongside pantomime legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith, Vivienne Carlyle, Cameron Fulton and David Rankine. The show runs until Monday, December 27. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

It’s a super Sunday of live music at Society in Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy this weekend. Popular local band The Columbos are among those playing live on Sunday, December 19. The soul band are set to play from 3-4.30pm, before Abba tribute act ABBA A-Rival return from 6-8pm. To find out more check out Society’s page on Facebook.

Discover exotic lands and fantastic voyages through the family friendly exhibition, Explore! Travellers and Trailblazers, at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries until December 31. There are wonderful things to see with amazing objects from far flung places and find out about the amazing feats of famous explorers.

Join Fraser Morrison and friends, pictured here in 2019, for ‘A Night at the Musicals’ at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, December 19 at 7.30pm. They will be performing a variety of songs from all your favourite musicals in this evening of entertainment in aid of CHAS. To book visit https://bit.ly/ANATM21Booking

Festive celebrations are set to take place in Kirkcaldy's Mercat Shopping Centre. On Saturday, there will be a Christmas Comic Con Market and music from the Salvation Army Brass Band. Music on Sunday will be from Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society and the Dysart Colliery Brass Band. Santa’s Grotto will be open both days.

The McDougalls invite you to their new stage show – The McDougalls in Toyland – at the Vine Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Saturday. It’s full of festive fun and musical mayhem for the family. Join them as they board the Toyland Express and travel over the rainbow to the land of lost toys. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/themcdougalls

View the winning images from the 11th annual Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year competition in the FifeSpace at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. The exhibition, which runs until January 8, showcases the photographic and filmaking talent drawn to Scotland’s diverse and iconic landscape and natural heritage.

