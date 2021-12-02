Things to do in Fife: Ten of the best things to do in the Kingdom this week

Families can meet Santa and Mrs Claus at their grotto in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Families can meet Santa on a visit to his grotto in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy in the run up to December 25. Open on various dates, largely Friday to Sunday and then all of Christmas week, there’s no need to book in advance. Entry is £10 per child which includes a gift and the opportunity to take as many of your own photographs as you would like. To find out more, including opening times, visit www.mercatshoppingcentre.co.uk

Artisan Fridays and Love Oor Lang Toun launch Kirkcaldy’s own Christmas Artisan Market on Friday, December 3, on the High Street. A range of products from businesses and makers will be on offer and visitors will be able to enjoy a range of festive treats. The market will also run on December 10, 11, 17, 18 and 24.

Kirkcaldy Choral Union are back in concert on Sunday, December 5 in St Bryce Kirk at 7.30pm. The programme consists of works by Pergolesi (The Magnificat), Handel (excerpts from The Messiah), parts of Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols and plenty of Christmas music. Tickets £10 from choral members or on the door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Travelling Cranberries bring their pop-up performance to the car park of the Toll Centre, Burntisland this week on their tour of venues in Fife.

Cowdenbeath Community Theatre stages a magical family panto at Lochgelly Centre. A NODA pantomime by Peter Denyer be prepared to join Aladdin and friends for this classic story of the lovable street urchin when he meets Princess Jasmine. Runs until Saturday, December 4. Visit www.onfife.com

Pop-up Christmas show, The Travelling Cranberries, will be in Burntisland’s Toll Centre car park on Saturday, December 4 at 4.30pm. A unique, heartwarming – and free – experience which tells the story of a young girl who has lost her Christmas cheer. Help her find that smile. Bring a torch. For more visit www.onfife.com

If you’re looking for festive activities this weekend for the family, then there’s plenty on offer in Crail. The village’s Community Hall will host a Christmas Fayre on Saturday and Sunday featuring a variety of stalls. Children can enjoy seasonal crafts and cake decorating (must be booked). Visit www.crailcommunityhall.co.uk​​​​​​​

Families can don their pjs and a Santa hat and join Funbox for a very special sleepover at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes. Can you help Anya and Kevin stay awake and get everything ready in time as they plan to stay up for Santa? With singalong favourites and some new songs it’s a perfect festive treat for the family.​​​ From December 3 to 5.​​​​ Visit www.onfife.com.

Jack and the Beanstalk is running at The Byre Theatre, St Andrews.

Join Dame Nellie Numpty and her useless son, Jack, for a traditional family panto, full of magic, laughter and excitement as a gang of colourful characters come together to help save Christmas with this year’s panto at The Byre Theatre in St Andrews. The show runs until Friday, December 31. Book at www.byretheatre.com

Here’s your chance to enjoy some of your favourite festive classics on the big screen at Fife Airport, Glenrothes. From December 3 to 5, audiences will be able to enjoy films including Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Love Actually, and Home Alone, at the event organised by Aerospace Kinross. Visit www.aerospacekinross.com

A seasonal treat brimming with story, music and surprise is waiting for families at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall. The OnFife team has joined forces with Pitlochry Festival Theatre to bring the Magic of Christmas to the Kingdom. Go from a winter wonderland on a festive adventure, following elves on a mission to find the North Star. Then after the special screening go through the super-sized advent calendar to visit Santa in his grotto. The experience runs throughout the day and evening each Saturday and Sunday from December 4 until December 19. Visit www.onfife.com for more.

*If you are holding an event and would like it to be considered for publication in this section send to [email protected]

The Magic of Christmas comes to Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline in a partnership between OnFife and The Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.