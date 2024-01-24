Three events around Kirkcaldy celebrating our National Bard, Robert Burns
Burns Soiree - Kirkcaldy Old Kirk - Thursday, January 25 - 7.30pm
Kirkcaldy Old Kirk will host an informal celebration of Scotland’s national bard this month.
The Old Kirk will host the informal celebration of Robert Burns with songs, music, poetry and laughter in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk on Thursday, January 25 at 7.30pm. Entry is free but donations are appreciated. The original idea of an informal Burns Soiree came from the late David Potter, Kirkcaldy author, historian and community stalwart, who loved Burns' poetry and compered the first few evenings in this style.
Burns Lunch! - SeeScape, Glenrothes - Friday, January 26 - 12:00pm
SeeScape in Glenrothes will host a free Burns Lunch celebration at their Newark Road North base. The event is an opportunity to enjoy a meal and the company of fellow Burns enthusiasts with classic Scottish delicacies, including haggis, neeps, and tatties.
The event is part of its Warm Spaces provision. More information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/warm-spaces-burns-lunch-tickets-798303436067
SeeScape also has a small transport budget if you need help accessing their office - call (01592) 644979 to discuss.
Contrived Cabaret - Kings Theatre Live Lounge - Saturday, January 27 - 7.00pm
Contrived Cabaret returns to the King’s Live Lounge with its Alternative Burns Night Cabaret. The event takes place on Saturday, January 27. Doors open at 7.00pm, with an 8.00pm show start. The night promises “singin’, dancin’, music, aerial acts and burlesque.” Tickets are priced at £15. Due to the nature of the show, attendees must be 18 or over. You can buy tickets from: www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events