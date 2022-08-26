Tickets on sale for 2023 Fife Whisky Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place in the Corn Exchange, Cupar, from March 3-5.

It is the Kingdom’s only whisky festival, and features producers from across the region and beyond.

Over 35 distilleries and independent bottlers from all over Scotland will be showcasing their whisky wares at the event.

Fife Whisky Festival takes place next year

Tickets go on sale from September 3.

They include access to all tasting samples at exhibitors' stands, a tasting glass, water, and a £5 voucher redeemable on the day with our on site retailer, Luvians.