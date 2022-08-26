News you can trust since 1871
Tickets on sale for 2023 Fife Whisky Festival

Tickets for the 2023 Fife Whisky Festival are set to go on sale next month.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:46 am
The event takes place in the Corn Exchange, Cupar, from March 3-5.

It is the Kingdom’s only whisky festival, and features producers from across the region and beyond.

Over 35 distilleries and independent bottlers from all over Scotland will be showcasing their whisky wares at the event.

    Tickets go on sale from September 3.

    They include access to all tasting samples at exhibitors' stands, a tasting glass, water, and a £5 voucher redeemable on the day with our on site retailer, Luvians.

    Tickets from https://www.fifewhiskyfestival.com/

