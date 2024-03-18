Tool sale offers at Kinghorn Ecology Centre offers bargains for gardeners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre has for sale a large selection of refurbished gardening equipment comprising of hand tools, rakes, hoes, cultivators, spades, forks and more. Also available are secateurs, pruners, telescopic tree loppers, lawn edgers, and shears, plus a large number of electric and petrol mowers of varying sizes, together with some garden chippers - and a large, elderly but fully functioning petrol rotovator will also be offered for sale.

On the DIY side, it has all types of hand and electric tools, including hammer drills, battery drills, sanders, routers, jigsaws and tile cutters. Parking at the centre is limited - park nearby and enjoy the walk in - and the cafe will be open for hot drinks, cakes and rolls.