Tool sale offers at Kinghorn Ecology Centre offers bargains for gardeners

Gardeners can pick up some bargains with a sale of tools at Kinghorn Ecology Centre this month. It takes place on Saturday, March 30 at 10:00am.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The centre has for sale a large selection of refurbished gardening equipment comprising of hand tools, rakes, hoes, cultivators, spades, forks and more. Also available are secateurs, pruners, telescopic tree loppers, lawn edgers, and shears, plus a large number of electric and petrol mowers of varying sizes, together with some garden chippers - and a large, elderly but fully functioning petrol rotovator will also be offered for sale.

On the DIY side, it has all types of hand and electric tools, including hammer drills, battery drills, sanders, routers, jigsaws and tile cutters. Parking at the centre is limited - park nearby and enjoy the walk in - and the cafe will be open for hot drinks, cakes and rolls.

Card payment will be taken on the day.

Related topics:Parking