Top speakers and full programme unveiled for two-day Falkland's growing farming festival
Hosted by a pioneering organic farm and regenerative estate at Falkland on July 17 and 18, the gathering will bring together some of the world’s top thinkers and changemakers on the topic of sustainable farming, forestry and food.
The full programme of events, talks and workshops at GO Falkland can be found at falklandestate.co.uk/go-falkland with regular updates at @go_falkland on Instagram and Falkland Estate on Facebook: facebook.com/falklandestate.
Highlights will include Groundswell founders Joanna Bowen and John Cherry on what’s next for regenerative agriculture; Dan Kittredge from the Bionutrient Institute in the US on nutritional variation in food and ‘Think Global, Act Local!’ with plant and soil health educator Joel Williams.
There will also be workshops and demonstrations, showcasing some of the key practices and principles of organic and sustainable land use, such as no-till, mob grazing, and cover crops. The aim of the event is to generate more interest and engagement in this growing movement to improve the health of our soil, ensuring food security, boosting biodiversity and helping to fight climate change.
It’s aimed at anyone involved in farming, growing, food production, soil science and research or keeping livestock; the idea being that everyone can work together to make a difference and create transformational change.
Participants and visitors to last year’s inaugural gathering were impressed with its vision and ambition:
Priscilla Gordon Duff, from, Farmland Succession said it was “a brilliant and diverse group of people and organisations gathered together.” while Rehema White, chair of Learning for Sustainability Scotland, said it was “interesting and topical” adding: “Great speakers with different perspectives and mix of practical and theory. Speakers were very well informed and articulate.”
GO Falkland is inspired and supported in by the original Groundswell festival in Hertfordshire, and has a range of sponsors and partners including: James Hutton Institute, The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board, Pasture for Life, the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, NHS Fife, The Soil Association, The Woodland Trust and Scottish Forestry.
