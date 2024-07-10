Top speakers and full programme unveiled for two-day Falkland's growing farming festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland’s only regenerative agriculture festival, Groundswell Outreach Falkland, gets underway next week with a programme of speakers, panel discussions and workshops.

Hosted by a pioneering organic farm and regenerative estate at Falkland on July 17 and 18, the gathering will bring together some of the world’s top thinkers and changemakers on the topic of sustainable farming, forestry and food.

The full programme of events, talks and workshops at GO Falkland can be found at falklandestate.co.uk/go-falkland.

Highlights will include Groundswell founders Joanna Bowen and John Cherry on what’s next for regenerative agriculture; Dan Kittredge from the Bionutrient Institute in the US on nutritional variation in food and ‘Think Global, Act Local!’ with plant and soil health educator Joel Williams.

The Go Fakland Festival returns this summer (Pic: Falkland)

There will also be workshops and demonstrations, showcasing some of the key practices and principles of organic and sustainable land use, such as no-till, mob grazing, and cover crops. The aim of the event is to generate more interest and engagement in this growing movement to improve the health of our soil, ensuring food security, boosting biodiversity and helping to fight climate change.

It’s aimed at anyone involved in farming, growing, food production, soil science and research or keeping livestock; the idea being that everyone can work together to make a difference and create transformational change.

Fife Council will be also there. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss Fife's Food4Fife strategy, which will be on display at the on-site marketplace. Food4Fife, a partnership of FifeCouncil, NHS Fife and others including food businesses, famers, and growers, aims to create a system that improves access to affordable food. It also aims to reduce Fife’s reliance on imported foods, enhance local food security, and encourage sustainable growing and procurement practices.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for climate change and the environment, along with Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development and NHS Fife's Jo-Anne Valentine, chair of the Food4Fife partnership, will join a panel discussion with Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon, and others, looking at how Fife can contribute to Scottish Government ambitions that Scotland becomes a 'Good Food Nation'.

Cllr Wincott commented: "Food is an important issue for everyone in Fife and I'm pleased that we have this unique opportunity at GO Falkland to discuss how we can encourage people to look at how food is produced, where they buy it and what they serve every day.