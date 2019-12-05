Track Santa’s sleigh as he tours around Kirkcaldy

For nearly 40 years a much loved Kirkcaldy Christmas tradition has been the Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club Santa Sleigh Journey around the town raising funds for local charities.

It’s a fabulous sight with twinkling lights and Christmas songs blaring, no-one wants to miss the fun! And this week the Santa sleigh has once again been back in Kirkcaldy.

Now, Santa has joined the 21st century and thanks to modern technology locals can track Santa using their phone. All people have to do is Like and Follow the Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club Facebook page and click on the “track Kirkcaldy Lions Santa sleigh” link to get real time GPS tracking. Tonight (Thursday) the sleigh will visit Hollybrae; on Monday it will pop along to Hollybrae and Ostlers Way; on Tuesday it will visit Seafield and on Wednesday, it will visit Oriel Road/Strathallan.