Tree In The Park first festival in Fife

The first ‘Tree in the Park’ festival is set to be held in Pittencreiff Park in Dunfermline.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Apr 2024, 07:54 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 07:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scheduled for Saturday, May, 25, the family friendly event will run from 11:00am to 3:00pm, with a day of fun-filled activities aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles for all.

The festival will feature a wide array of engaging and interactive activities designed to cater to every member of the family. Visitors can look forward to enjoying leisurely rides in trishaws, blending up delicious smoothies using pedal power, taking part in invigorating exercise classes, embarking on guided walks through the park and get advice on improving mental wellbeing. They can also unwind with Indian head massage taster sessions and other holistic therapies, listen to captivating stories during Bookbug sessions, and marvel at larger-than-life giant insects!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local groups and organisations will be at the festival, offering help and advice on health and wellbeing.

Cllr James Calder and Sunil Varu, economic adviser, promoting Tree in the Park in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)Cllr James Calder and Sunil Varu, economic adviser, promoting Tree in the Park in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)
Cllr James Calder and Sunil Varu, economic adviser, promoting Tree in the Park in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

Councillor James Calder, City of Dunfermline Area Committee convener, said: "The ‘Tree in the Park’ festival is a fantastic opportunity for residents of Dunfermline and West Fife to come together and celebrate the importance of health and wellbeing. Also, people can find out about the vast range of help and activities available in the community.

“This event showcases the incredible resilience and spirit of our city, and I encourage everyone to join us for a day of fun, learning, and connection."

Entry to the festival is free and open to all.

Related topics:FifeDunfermline

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.