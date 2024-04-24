Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scheduled for Saturday, May, 25, the family friendly event will run from 11:00am to 3:00pm, with a day of fun-filled activities aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles for all.

The festival will feature a wide array of engaging and interactive activities designed to cater to every member of the family. Visitors can look forward to enjoying leisurely rides in trishaws, blending up delicious smoothies using pedal power, taking part in invigorating exercise classes, embarking on guided walks through the park and get advice on improving mental wellbeing. They can also unwind with Indian head massage taster sessions and other holistic therapies, listen to captivating stories during Bookbug sessions, and marvel at larger-than-life giant insects!

Local groups and organisations will be at the festival, offering help and advice on health and wellbeing.

Councillor James Calder, City of Dunfermline Area Committee convener, said: "The ‘Tree in the Park’ festival is a fantastic opportunity for residents of Dunfermline and West Fife to come together and celebrate the importance of health and wellbeing. Also, people can find out about the vast range of help and activities available in the community.

“This event showcases the incredible resilience and spirit of our city, and I encourage everyone to join us for a day of fun, learning, and connection."