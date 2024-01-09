Tribute to Ivor Cutler, cult Scottish poet and humourist, set to take place in Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ivor Cutler’s 101st birthday will be marked with an event at the Couple O’ Mugs cafe in the Lang Toun’s Olympia Arcade. The Cutler Supper celebration takes place on Sunday, January 14 at 6.00pm. Tickets for the event are priced at £10 and can be purchased from Couple O’ Mugs and from Ticketsource:
The night is the second celebration of Glasgow-born Cutler, who died in 2006, and helping to celebrate his legacy will be a number of guests from the Kingdom, and further afield, including “Fife folk royalty” William and David Hershaw, Cluny-based Xan Tyler, Anita Gailey from Burntisland and spoken words from Kirkcaldy’s Rebecca Radical.
Also taking to the Couple O’ Mugs unique stage are Alasdair Roberts and Edinburgh's pop auteur, Eyes Of Others.
Jamie Lindsay organised the first event in the town last year as a sister event to a Cutler Supper being held in Glasgow. After receiving a positive response, he decided to bring it back for what would have been Cutler’s 101st birthday.
He said: “We thought there was obviously quite a lot of love for Ivor so we should try to make it an annual event. We have a Burns Supper every year so why not?”
There will also be a screening of a specially commissioned film and a Cutler-themed dinner which promises to pay more than a nod to his poetry and song with “(vegan) turtles in yer soup, lemon flowers, holey sweet treats and more, though be assured that bicarbonate of chicken will not be on the menu”.
Govan-born Cutler spent nearly half a century entertaining with his absurdist brand of songs and poetry. He became well known for regular radio performances, including on the influential John Peel show. There were also appearances in TV and film, including an appearance in The Beatles’ 1967 film Magical Mystery Tour and the TV programmes of Neil Innes. However, away from entertainment, he taught for 30 years at inner-city schools in London and wrote books for both children and adults.