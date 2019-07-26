TV crews to film St Andrews Highland Games this weekend

TV cameras will be focused on Station Park this weekend, as St Andrews hosts its Highland games.

Three TV crews are due to be at the St Andrews Highland Games on Sunday for the annual event, hoping to get a flavour of the traditional event.

Presenters on a Polish TV show will be watching the games and even getting a little hands on.

“I think it’s a bit of a fun event,” said organising committee secretary Ian Grieve.

“I think they just want to come and have a bit of fun.”

While the crew and spectators will get to witness all the traditional events, there will also be a new addition this year.

The junior heavyweight section begins at 11.30am, pitting under 18s against each other in four different events. It has been added to the event in a bid to encourage young people to get involved in the sport.

However, aside from the new addition, the games will feature all the usual games people have flocked to see in the past.

While the highland dancing begins at 10.30am, the Highland games officially starts at 12.30pm, as the City of St Andrews pipe band enters the arena.

After that, there will be the usual mix of cycling, running, heavy events, and more. There will also be stalls, fun fair and food and drink.

The games are expected to end at 5pm with the relay race.

For more about St Andrews Highland Games, visit the organisation’s Facebook page or their website, www.standrewshighlandgames.co.uk.