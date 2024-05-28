Volunteer fixers hope to help people mend and restore their old items at Burntisland Repair Cafe
The team behind the town’s popular monthly Big Green Market are taking a break from the regular event for June and are instead offering to help locals repair their items.
The Repair Cafe will run at the Toll Community Centre on Saturday, June 1 from 10am to 1pm and is an opportunity for those who have something that is too good to chuck and that they think might be repairable.
A team of volunteer fixers will have a look at any items you bring along with you and see if they can help fix it.
The Big Green Market’s monthly event in the parish church halls will return as normal on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.