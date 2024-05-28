Volunteer fixers hope to help people mend and restore their old items at Burntisland Repair Cafe

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th May 2024, 12:27 BST
The Repair Cafe will take place at the town's Toll Centre on Saturday.The Repair Cafe will take place at the town's Toll Centre on Saturday.
Burntisland’s new repair cafe is set to open its doors this weekend.

The team behind the town’s popular monthly Big Green Market are taking a break from the regular event for June and are instead offering to help locals repair their items.

The Repair Cafe will run at the Toll Community Centre on Saturday, June 1 from 10am to 1pm and is an opportunity for those who have something that is too good to chuck and that they think might be repairable.

A team of volunteer fixers will have a look at any items you bring along with you and see if they can help fix it.

The Big Green Market’s monthly event in the parish church halls will return as normal on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

