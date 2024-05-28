Volunteer fixers hope to help people mend and restore their old items at Burntisland Repair Cafe

The Repair Cafe will take place at the town's Toll Centre on Saturday.

Burntisland’s new repair cafe is set to open its doors this weekend.

The team behind the town’s popular monthly Big Green Market are taking a break from the regular event for June and are instead offering to help locals repair their items.

The Repair Cafe will run at the Toll Community Centre on Saturday, June 1 from 10am to 1pm and is an opportunity for those who have something that is too good to chuck and that they think might be repairable.

A team of volunteer fixers will have a look at any items you bring along with you and see if they can help fix it.