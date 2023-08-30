A team of locals will be heading to the beach on the prom ready to do their bit and help clean up the area – and they hope you’ll join them.

The clean up on Sunday, September 3 is being organised by Amby Stanyer-Hunter and comes on the back of the successful Kirkcaldy Walking and Movement Festival.

Amby explained: “Every day tons of people walk along the prom and the beach and that’s amazing, but every now and then things just need a helping hand. The majority of the rubbish on the beach is from the fishing industry. There’s netting, ropes and old lobster pots galore all wound up in the breakwater rocks, as well as a shopping trolley and a big tyre needing moved. The amount of general litter is really quite small, but there’s a lot of work needing done.

The volunteers will be cleaning up Kirkcaldy beach on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

"Kirkcaldy has always turned its back on the seafront for some reason, but with the improvements to the area, it’s time to lend a hand and do something to make us all proud.”

As well as general litter picking, the group will be tackling larger matters on the beach, including scrubbing the walkways down to the beach, collecting driftwood and digging out items which have become stuck over time.

A number of local businesses are also getting involved in the clean up including The Dance Shack, Contrived Cabaret, The Auld Garage, Public Image, Couple o Mugs, 4eye Dimensions, LOAD and Design by Jack.

Amby continued: “To make this the best beach clean up ever we will be using much of what is found to create an art installation in the Olympia Arcade for everyone to come and see. Recycle and reuse, don’t waste. That’s why so many local businesses have jumped at the opportunity to be involved.

“Bring your family and your friends and let’s bring the community together to do something that everyone will benefit from.”