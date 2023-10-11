W3L welcomes wrestling legend to Fife venue for milestone anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) will return to the Glenrothes venue on Saturday, October 21 as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. The event will also see former WWE star Joe E Legend returning to W3L.
The card will also feature WWE Network star Lou King Sharp teaming with Luke Aldridge to face Fife favourite, and W3L origina,l Mike Musso who will be selecting a mystery partner to team with.
Mike, who is also promoter of the event, said: “The World Wide Wrestling League is set to return to Rothes Halls with our lights, big screen, cameras and plenty of action as we celebrate 20 years of bringing the very best in professional wrestling to the UK”.
Tickets are available at www.W3Lwrestling.com and locally from the venue. Ringside second row £18, general admission £14, concession £12, family of four £46.