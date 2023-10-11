Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World Wide Wrestling League (W3L) will return to the Glenrothes venue on Saturday, October 21 as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. The event will also see former WWE star Joe E Legend returning to W3L.

The card will also feature WWE Network star Lou King Sharp teaming with Luke Aldridge to face Fife favourite, and W3L origina,l Mike Musso who will be selecting a mystery partner to team with.

Mike, who is also promoter of the event, said: “The World Wide Wrestling League is set to return to Rothes Halls with our lights, big screen, cameras and plenty of action as we celebrate 20 years of bringing the very best in professional wrestling to the UK”.

