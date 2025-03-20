Fifers have been urged to sign up and take part in a Spring walking festival.

It is being run by the Craigencalt Trust, and is open to all. The free event, which is staged annually, runs from Wednesday, April 2-16.

The trust said it was a great opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery in this part of Fife, from Kirkcaldy along to Aberdour and Dalgety Bay.

Walks take place most days and are tailored to all distances and levels of fitness. There are longer treks for those who want to increase their level of fitness after the winter months indoors, shorter leisurely walks, family walks and some heritage walks too. This year the festival is also running during the school holidays, and there is a special family walk from Pathhead Sands to Dysart Harbour and back through to Ravenscraig Park where folk can stop at the playpark or enjoy a picnic.

The walking festival takes place in April (Pic: Submitted)

A spokesperson for the trust said: “This part of Fife is fortunate in having good transport links along the coast for starting and finishing points for walks. All walks are led by experienced walk leaders who have a good knowledge of the area”

People can register in advance by emailing [email protected], or call 07740 999 514 for a detailed programme of events and further information.

Added the spokesperson: “Time and distance can disappear so quickly when you are in good company and the walking festival always has a good friendly atmosphere.”