Week-long programme of events planned as Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival returns for fifth year

Once again organisers are promising a packed programme of events for the week long festival, which this year runs from Sunday, August 6 to Sunday, August 13.

The annual festival, organised by Greener Kirkcaldy, is now in its fifth year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family fun day and community cyclocross race in Dunnikier Park will kick things off on Sunday, August 6 when everyone is invited to come along and get involved in the day’s activities. Those activities planned include bike-powered Scalextric, free bike checks and repairs, face painting, refreshments and music.

Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival takes place from August 6 to August 13, 2023.

Most Popular

Other events planned during the week include a bike ride and talk with special guest Markus Stitz, author of Bikepacking Scotland, and a fuel your ride cooking class.

There are also several cycle rides to join, including the chance to try out some adaptive bikes, off-road cycling skills coaching and a social led ride through the Lang Toun’s three parks.

Peter Wooding, development worker (cycling outreach) for Greener Kirkcaldy is coordinating the festival. He said: “Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival is a showcase of cycling. We have organised lots of fun events during the week to bring the community together, celebrate cycling and get people out on their bikes. We want people to discover how using pedal power can help them get fit and healthy and tackle the climate emergency at the same time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival is one way in which Greener Kirkcaldy aims to encourage people to drive less and cycle more by demonstrating local cycle routes, helping them meet other cyclists and giving them the skills and the confidence to get out on their bikes and explore.

Most festival events are free to attend thanks to funding from Paths For All’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme.

Booking is required for all events except for the family fun day on August 6. Booking is required for the cyclocross race that day.