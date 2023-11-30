With Christmas just around the corner, the festive fun continues this weekend with a number of community run fayres and markets planned locally.

Here’s a round up of just some of the local events taking place this weekend that are looking for your support to ensure they are a success.

It’s going to be festive at Kirkcaldy’s Indoor Market from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3 as traders work together to host a special Christmas market.

In Dysart, the primary school’s parent council are hosting a Christmas Fayre on Friday, December 1. The event will be open to the school’s pupils from 1pm to 3pm, before it opens to the community from 3pm to 6pm. There will be a variety of stalls to browse as well as a raffle, tombola, parents crafts, hot food and drinks. There’s also a special guest visit from 4pm with a gift for every Dysart Primary School child. There’s a small charge for those children not from the school.

Santa (Jim Taylor) & his little helpers, visit minister Andrew Donald to promote Pathhead Church's 60th Christmas Fair. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Kirkcaldy West Primary will be transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland on Saturday, December 2. The event is free and will feature Christmas games, a raffle, market stalls, face painting, cake and candy, a teddy stall and a tombola. Santa will be in his grotto with gifts for the kids and there’s the chance to get a festive family photograph taken. The event has been organised by the school’s Parent Teacher Association. The fair takes place at the school from 10am to 12 noon. Free entry. All welcome.

Pathhead Parish Church is hosting its 60th annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 2. The event, which starts at 2pm, will feature a variety of stalls to browse including Christmas crafts, bottles, cakes, books, glass decorations, games, soft goods, a silent auction, Christmas cafe and more. There’s also a chance to visit Santa in his grotto, which is free. Entry to the fair is £1 for adults, which includes a lucky hamper ticket.

The Abbotshall Church Christmas Fayre and Coffee Morning will take place in the Church Halls this Saturday, December 2 from 10am to 12 noon.

The Kirkcaldy Hope Church Guild is hosting its Christmas coffee morning on Saturday, December 2 from 10.30am to 12 noon at the church in Carron Place (the former Torbain Church building). Tickets are £3 from Guild members or you can pay at the door. There will be home baking and a Christmas goods stall. Tea and coffee will be served with mince pies and shortbread.