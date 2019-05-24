West Sands chariots run places sell out in record time

Places for the popular Chariots 5km running event on West Sands have sold out in record time.

The St Andrews event has seen all 700 spots snapped up with more than two weeks to spare – the earliest this has ever happened.

Race founder Ben McLeod said: “We’re thrilled that so many have voted with their feet and continue to support this event. We’re lucky to enjoy the support of so many local businesses which adds to the appeal of the event. A full entry list also maximises the money we can donate to our charity partners which is fantastic for all involved.”

Every runner receives a bottle of Eden Mill beer, a Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut, and a medal provided by Thorntons upon crossing the finish line.

Funds from this year’s event will be split between the RNLI, which provides lifeguards on West Sands beach during the summer, and two charities local to St Andrews – Families First and Homestart North East Fife.

Rachel Stewart, community fundraising manager for RNLI, said: “It’s great to see so many people coming together to raise funds for our work and two local charities. We’re confident the sun gods will smile on us and can’t wait to see the runners set off.”

Places are still available for the one mile 11 and under event which precedes the main 5km event – children can sign up on the day outside Madras College on South Street, or down at the beach on the day itself for just £3, which sees them rewarded with a medal and ice cream.