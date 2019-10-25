What’s on at Hallowe’en in Glenrothes

Fife Cultural Trust has organised a number of events in Glenrothes to celebrate Hallowe’en.

Kids’ Dens Junk Modelling

This will take place at Cadham Library every Tuesday at 3.30pm from October 29 until December 3.

The cost is £2 per session or £10 for the six weeks, and the first one will be Hallowe’en themed.

To book contact Cadham Library on 01592 583379 or visit www.onfife.com .

The Hallowe’en Hocus Pocus party

This takes place in Rothes Halls on Thursday, October 31, from 6-7.30pm for children aged four and over.

Tickets cost £5 with the event featuring scary cool creatures, blood curdling crafts and lots of spooktacular fun.

“Haud Your Wheesht!” Silent Disco present Zombie Prom

Taking place in Rothes Halls on Friday, November 1, from 8-10pm, for children in S1-4.

Tickets cost £5, which includes one free soft drink, so it’s time to get your best gore-covered dancing shoes at the ready.

To buy tickets for both Hocus Pocus and Zombie Prom call the box office on 01592 611101 or visit www.onfife.com .