What to do in Fife this summer

The summer holidays can be a brilliant time for kids and adults alike.
It’s a chance for everyone to wind down and have some fun in the sun.
The Kingdom is bursting with events and activities, but how do you choose what to do?
Should you go to one of the many award-winning beaches for a paddle and a spot of rock pooling? Or a fairground?
Our summer guide offers 25 fun things to do in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area – simply pick a few, and enjoy!
Summer Tennis Camps
Monday July 8-Friday July 12
1.30-6.00pm
Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis Club
Tennis camps for ages 4 up to 16 throughout the day.
Fife Migrants Family Fun Day
Saturday July 13
11.00am-3.00pm
Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes – a fun filled family day with sports in the park.
Nourish Family Fun Day
Sunday July 14
2.00-4.00pm
Glebe Park, Kirkcaldy
Activities for all of the family including arts and crafts, sensory activities and more.
I Serve Robert Bruce!
Saturday July 13-Sunday July 14
Noon-4.00pm
Aberdour Castle
Visit a living Medieval history camp, see the weapons of the time in the armoury and have a go at some games.
Burntisland Highland Games
Monday July 15
11am-4.30pm
Burntisland Links Kinghorn Road Burntisland
Founded in 1652, these are the second-oldest highland games in the world and feature highland dancing, running, cycling and heavy events.
Frozen Sing-along (pg)
Wednesday July 17
11.00am-12.30pm
Lochgelly Centre
Sing-along to the movie Frozen
Alien Invasion
Friday July 19
11.00am-noon
Templehall Library Kirkcaldy
Alien inspired stories and crafts.
Valley Primary School’s Summer Gala
Saturday July 20
Noon-4.00pm
Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy
Bouncy castles, emergency services, stalls, face painting, rock painting, displays and more.
Kirkcaldy Three Parks
Cycle Ride
Saturday July 20
10.00am-noon
Greener Kirkcaldy
Meet at Ravenscraig Park
Leisurely group cycle ride around three of Kirkcaldy’s parks and prom.
A Day to Play
Saturday July 20
11.00am-12.30pm
Lochgelly Centre
A Day to Play is a mix of performance by professional dancers and interactive workshops designed for all the family to take part in.
Cosmos Planetarium
Thursday July 25
10.00-11.00am
Windmill Library Kirkcaldy
Cosmos Planetarium is coming to Windmill Library to bring you a out of world experience.
Summer Family Fun Day
Thursday July 25
11.00am-2.00pm
The Cottage Family Centre Kirkcaldy
Fun filled family day with BBQ, face painting and special guests.
Kids al Fresco
Thursday July 25
Greener Kirkcaldy
Kids summer fiesta and ice cream station.
Jungle Explorers
Friday July 26
10.00am-noon
Kirkcaldy Galleries
Make tropical themed crafts to make and take home.
Harry Potter at Waterstones
Saturday July 27
Noon-1.00pm
Waterstones Kirkcaldy
Design your own magic wand and hunt for magical beasts at Waterstones Kirkcaldy.
Festival of Fun
Saturday July 27
10.00am-5.00pm
Lochore Meadows Country Park Lochgelly
Join Sense Scotland for a great day of Science Fiction-themed accessible fun for all the family.
Bark in the Park
Sunday July 28
11.00am-4.00pm
Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore
A fun day out for dogs and their families, agility, flyball, Dog Show, stalls and children’s entertainment.
Bairns in the Woods
Thursday August 1
Greener Kirkcaldy
Woodland adventure with den building and camouflage games.
Family Fun Day
Friday August 2
Noon-5.00pm
The Greenside Hotel Glenrothes
There will be an Arts and Crafts Fair, stalls, bouncy castles, Karaoke, kids rave plus kids entertainer Cobbler the Clown.
Mucky Pups
Thursday August 8
Greener Kirkcaldy
Outdoor messy play with bubbles and tie dye.
Summer Football Camp
Friday July 5-Friday August 16
9.00am-3.00pm
Gallatown Park Kirkcaldy
Football camps for boys and girls aged 5 to 15 with Raith Rovers Woman and Girls Football Club
For more info contact rrlgfcdevelopment@outlook.com
Burntisland Summer
Fairground
Saturday May 25-Sunday August 18
Noon-9.15pm
Burntisland Links Kinghorn Road Burntisland
Scotland’s biggest summer fairground.
Burntisland Inner Heritage Trail Guided Walks
Wednesday July 3-Wednesday August 28
2.00-4.00pm
Burntisland Heritage Trust
A free guided historical walk round Burntisland’s heritage trail.
Island Jewels of the Forth Exhibition
Saturday June 29-Saturday August 31
11.00am-4.00pm
Burntisland Heritage Trust
An island hopping tour which shines a spotlight on the now mainly deserted islands of the Outer Firth of Forth.
Outdoor Kids Clubs
Thursdays
2.00-4.30pm
Greener Kirkcaldy
Ravenscraig Walled Garden
For Kids aged 5-9 years.
Five other fun events further afield.
Cupar Model Railway Exhibiton
Saturday July 20-Sunday July 21
10.00am-4.30pm
Cupar Corn Exchange
Model railway displays from all over Scotland and Lego layout railway.
Anstruther Harbour Festival
Friday July 19-Sunday July 21
10.00am-7.00pm
Various locations throughout Anstruther
A weekend of music, dance, local foods and crafts including a number of Gaelic events at the picturesque Anstruther harbour.
St Andrews Highland Games
Sunday July 28
Station Park St Andrews
Traditional Highland Games with running, cycling, heavy weights, tug-of-war, solo piping and highland dancing.
St Andrews Lammas Market
Friday August 10-Tuesday August 14
Market Street St. Andrews
The Market is one of the oldest surviving medieval street fairs,and includes attractions for all the family.