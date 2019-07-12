What to do in Fife this summer

The summer holidays can be a brilliant time for kids and adults alike.

It’s a chance for everyone to wind down and have some fun in the sun.

Aberdour - Fife (Pic: Walter Neilson)

The Kingdom is bursting with events and activities, but how do you choose what to do?

Should you go to one of the many award-winning beaches for a paddle and a spot of rock pooling? Or a fairground?

Our summer guide offers 25 fun things to do in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area – simply pick a few, and enjoy!

Summer Tennis Camps

Lochore (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Monday July 8-Friday July 12

1.30-6.00pm

Kirkcaldy Lawn Tennis Club

Tennis camps for ages 4 up to 16 throughout the day.

Fife Migrants Family Fun Day

Saturday July 13

11.00am-3.00pm

Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes – a fun filled family day with sports in the park.

Nourish Family Fun Day

Sunday July 14

2.00-4.00pm

Glebe Park, Kirkcaldy

Activities for all of the family including arts and crafts, sensory activities and more.

I Serve Robert Bruce!

Saturday July 13-Sunday July 14

Noon-4.00pm

Aberdour Castle

Visit a living Medieval history camp, see the weapons of the time in the armoury and have a go at some games.

Burntisland Highland Games

Monday July 15

11am-4.30pm

Burntisland Links Kinghorn Road Burntisland

Founded in 1652, these are the second-oldest highland games in the world and feature highland dancing, running, cycling and heavy events.

Frozen Sing-along (pg)

Wednesday July 17

11.00am-12.30pm

Lochgelly Centre

Sing-along to the movie Frozen

Alien Invasion

Friday July 19

11.00am-noon

Templehall Library Kirkcaldy

Alien inspired stories and crafts.

Valley Primary School’s Summer Gala

Saturday July 20

Noon-4.00pm

Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy

Bouncy castles, emergency services, stalls, face painting, rock painting, displays and more.

Kirkcaldy Three Parks

Cycle Ride

Saturday July 20

10.00am-noon

Greener Kirkcaldy

Meet at Ravenscraig Park

Leisurely group cycle ride around three of Kirkcaldy’s parks and prom.

A Day to Play

Saturday July 20

11.00am-12.30pm

Lochgelly Centre

A Day to Play is a mix of performance by professional dancers and interactive workshops designed for all the family to take part in.

Cosmos Planetarium

Thursday July 25

10.00-11.00am

Windmill Library Kirkcaldy

Cosmos Planetarium is coming to Windmill Library to bring you a out of world experience.

Summer Family Fun Day

Thursday July 25

11.00am-2.00pm

The Cottage Family Centre Kirkcaldy

Fun filled family day with BBQ, face painting and special guests.

Kids al Fresco

Thursday July 25

Greener Kirkcaldy

Kids summer fiesta and ice cream station.

Jungle Explorers

Friday July 26

10.00am-noon

Kirkcaldy Galleries

Make tropical themed crafts to make and take home.

Harry Potter at Waterstones

Saturday July 27

Noon-1.00pm

Waterstones Kirkcaldy

Design your own magic wand and hunt for magical beasts at Waterstones Kirkcaldy.

Festival of Fun

Saturday July 27

10.00am-5.00pm

Lochore Meadows Country Park Lochgelly

Join Sense Scotland for a great day of Science Fiction-themed accessible fun for all the family.

Bark in the Park

Sunday July 28

11.00am-4.00pm

Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore

A fun day out for dogs and their families, agility, flyball, Dog Show, stalls and children’s entertainment.

Bairns in the Woods

Thursday August 1

Greener Kirkcaldy

Woodland adventure with den building and camouflage games.

Family Fun Day

Friday August 2

Noon-5.00pm

The Greenside Hotel Glenrothes

There will be an Arts and Crafts Fair, stalls, bouncy castles, Karaoke, kids rave plus kids entertainer Cobbler the Clown.

Mucky Pups

Thursday August 8

Greener Kirkcaldy

Outdoor messy play with bubbles and tie dye.

Summer Football Camp

Friday July 5-Friday August 16

9.00am-3.00pm

Gallatown Park Kirkcaldy

Football camps for boys and girls aged 5 to 15 with Raith Rovers Woman and Girls Football Club

For more info contact rrlgfcdevelopment@outlook.com

Burntisland Summer

Fairground

Saturday May 25-Sunday August 18

Noon-9.15pm

Burntisland Links Kinghorn Road Burntisland

Scotland’s biggest summer fairground.

Burntisland Inner Heritage Trail Guided Walks

Wednesday July 3-Wednesday August 28

2.00-4.00pm

Burntisland Heritage Trust

A free guided historical walk round Burntisland’s heritage trail.

Island Jewels of the Forth Exhibition

Saturday June 29-Saturday August 31

11.00am-4.00pm

Burntisland Heritage Trust

An island hopping tour which shines a spotlight on the now mainly deserted islands of the Outer Firth of Forth.

Outdoor Kids Clubs

Thursdays

2.00-4.30pm

Greener Kirkcaldy

Ravenscraig Walled Garden

For Kids aged 5-9 years.

Five other fun events further afield.

Cupar Model Railway Exhibiton

Saturday July 20-Sunday July 21

10.00am-4.30pm

Cupar Corn Exchange

Model railway displays from all over Scotland and Lego layout railway.

Anstruther Harbour Festival

Friday July 19-Sunday July 21

10.00am-7.00pm

Various locations throughout Anstruther

A weekend of music, dance, local foods and crafts including a number of Gaelic events at the picturesque Anstruther harbour.

St Andrews Highland Games

Sunday July 28

Station Park St Andrews

Traditional Highland Games with running, cycling, heavy weights, tug-of-war, solo piping and highland dancing.

St Andrews Lammas Market

Friday August 10-Tuesday August 14

Market Street St. Andrews

The Market is one of the oldest surviving medieval street fairs,and includes attractions for all the family.