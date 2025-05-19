What you need to know about the Fife Show 2025

There’s a great day out to be enjoyed by the whole family this weekend as the annual Fife Show returns.

The traditional agricultural show, which draws in large crowds each year, takes place at Kinloss, near Cupar on Saturday, May 24.

There’s a chance to see livestock and machinery – both vintage and modern – at close quarters, as well as a host of activities related to the countryside.

Main ring entertainment, as well as the food and drink sections, alongside trade stands and amusements for the children, ensure that the show provides a great day out for all ages.

The 2025 Fife Show takes place at Kinloss this weekend. (Pic: Cupar Camera Club)

The main ring will once again host the usual cattle, sheep and equine showing classes and grand livestock parade, while the Royal Highland Show qualifiers will be held in the showjumping ring.

Other highlights include The Sheep Show and demonstrations from the 3SIXTY bike team.

The game fair area hosts gundog and birds of prey demonstrations, ferret racing and fly fishing.

There are dog and pet shows which can be entered on the day.

Visitors can also watch sheep being sheared, taking in a parade of vintage vehicles and watch the young farmers’ tug o’ war.

There’s plenty to keep the young family members entertained at the kids countryside marquee – including storytelling, activities about biodiversity, science and geology as well as the chance to get up close with reptiles and creepy crawlies.

There’s also a chance to visit the craft and food and drink sections showcasing the best of products and produce from local, artisan vendors.

Advance tickets for the day are now closed, but tickets will be available for £20 at the gate on the day. Under 16s are free when accompanied by a paying adult. For full details and a timetable for the day visit www.fifeshow.com