​What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife

The Fife Free Press supports our live venues by featuring listings of gigs and shows coming up over the next few weeks.

There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.

August 28

Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

Connor Burns

August 29

Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

August 30

Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, King's Kirkcaldy

Billy Reekie is at the Adam Smith Theatre

Clark Stewart, Fife Arms

Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Saving All my Love For You, Adam Smith Theatre

The Vaselines, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Callum McLeod, organ recital at Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

August 31

An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes

September 3-4

Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 4

Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 5: In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Still Marillion, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Mortal Remains, Fera Ghoul, Mausoleum, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 6

Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 8

Pink Floyd At Pompeii - movie screening at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 8-13

Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 9

Billy Reekie & Friends, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 11

Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club

September 11-15

Sunshine On Leith, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), Adam Smith Theatre.

September 11-13

Dalgety Bay Players: Disney High School Musical, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Dunfermline Dramatic Society: The Ghost Train, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

September 12-13

Dance Academy Showcase, Lochgelly Centre

September 12

Ben Ottewell, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 13

The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews

The Lorna Brooks Band, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

September 18

Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 19 & 20

Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue

September 19

Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Black Cat Bone, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 20

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre

Stevie McCrorie, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

September 21

Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 24

Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

September 25

The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 26

Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

September 27

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Queen: A Dazzling Tribute, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre

October 1

Stars Of Irish Country, Lochgelly Centre

October 3

Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Freddie & Queen Experience, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

October 4

Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy

Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre

Aberdour Unplugged: Ronnie & George Mackie, Aberdour Boat Club

October 10

Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Women In Rock, Rothes Halls.

October 11

Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, Adam Smith Theatre

Hotel California, Eagles’ tribute, Rothes Halls

Ultimate 70s Show, Lochgelly Centre

October 12

ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes

Nik Kershaw: Musings & Lyrics,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 15

Francis Rossi, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

October 16

Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre

Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 17

Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre

Permacrisis, with H8teball & Aklias, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

October 18

Yesterday Once More: The Carpenters Songbook, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Torridon,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

Appetite For Illusion/Heaven & Hellvis, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

October 19

Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy

Band Of MHM Royal Marines in concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 23

Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre

October 24

David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

October 25

Thank Abba For The Music, Rothes Halls

Wee Fife Filk Festival, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Symphonic Rock Orchestra,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

October 26

Artie Sings Kettle Hallowe’en, Rothes Halls

Spyres,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

October 29

The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Rothes Halls

October 30

Connor Burns: Gallus,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

October 31

Trextasy Greatest Hits Tour, Rothes Halls

November 1

UK Pink Floyd Experience, Rothes Halls

November 1-2

Swan Lake by Youth Ballet Scotland, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

November 3

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

November 7

Bruce Fummey: How Scotland Made The World, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Kirsten Adamson, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

We Cry Wolf plus Chin Up & The Last Fight, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

November 7-8

Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre

November 8

Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

Enjoy The Silence: Depeche Mode tribute, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

November 12

Born In The USA, Rothes Halls

November 13

Nashville Live, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

November 14

Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Rothes Halls

Maiden Scotland, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

November 15

Heave Can Wait: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Show, Rothes Halls

Barbara Dickson, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

Esprit D’Air, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

November 19

Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene, Rothes Halls

November 20

Stick Man, Rothes Halls

November 21

Hugh Cornwell, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.

November 22

Barry Steele: The Ror Orbison Story, Rothes Halls

White China, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

November 28

Absolute Elvis with Johnny Lee Memphis, Rothes Halls

December 5-30

Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre

December 5

Shamanic, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

December 2-6

Kelty Musical Association: The Sound Of Music,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

December 3-6

Treasure Island, Lochgelly Centre

December 6

Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute

December 9-13

Jack & The Beanstalk, Lochgelly Centre

December 13

John Barrowman, Camp As Christmas, Rothes Halls

December 20

The McDougalls’ Winter Wonderland, Rothes Halls

January 4

RSNO Vienesse Gala Concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline

February 7

Vincent Simone - Tango Passions, Adam Smith Theatre

February 14

Craig Hill, Adam Smith Theatre

February 21

Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Lochgelly Centre