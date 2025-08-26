What’s on: your guide to gigs & shows across Fife
There is no charge - simply send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.
August 28
Al Hughes, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
August 29
Queen-esque, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
August 30
Helen Shapiro Walkin' Back, King's Kirkcaldy
Clark Stewart, Fife Arms
Chris Reeve, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Saving All my Love For You, Adam Smith Theatre
The Vaselines, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Callum McLeod, organ recital at Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
August 31
An Audience With Ricky Tomlinson, CISWO Glenrothes
September 3-4
Pirates Love Underpants, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 4
Tim Peake Astronauts: The Quest To Explore Space, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 5: In Conversation: Jim Leishman, Barbara Dickson, Gordon Brown, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Singin’I’m No A Billy, She’s No A Tim, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Still Marillion, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Mortal Remains, Fera Ghoul, Mausoleum, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 6
Jive Talkin’ Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 8
Pink Floyd At Pompeii - movie screening at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 8-13
Rocky Horror Picture Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 9
Billy Reekie & Friends, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 11
Scott Cook, Pamela Mae, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at Polish Club
September 11-15
Sunshine On Leith, Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS), Adam Smith Theatre.
September 11-13
Dalgety Bay Players: Disney High School Musical, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Dunfermline Dramatic Society: The Ghost Train, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
September 12-13
Dance Academy Showcase, Lochgelly Centre
September 12
Ben Ottewell, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 13
The Ultimate Bubble Show, Byre Theatre St Andrews
The Lorna Brooks Band, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
September 18
Radio Gaga,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 19 & 20
Boys, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy - from the same team which brought The Collie’s Shed to the venue
September 19
Music: Onoir in concert, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Black Cat Bone, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 20
Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Fred MacAulay, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Man’s Best friend, Adam Smith Theatre
Stevie McCrorie, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
September 21
Dylan Moran,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 24
Chris McAusland - Yonks! Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
September 25
The Sensational 60s Experience, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 26
Buddy Holly & The Crickets, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
September 27
Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis,Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
Queen: A Dazzling Tribute, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Kinky Boots: the Musical, Lochgelly Theatre
October 1
Stars Of Irish Country, Lochgelly Centre
October 3
Angela Barnes: Angst, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
The Freddie & Queen Experience, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
October 4
Bearfoot Comedy Club, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
The Countess Of Fife, Jock’s Grill House, Kirkcaldy
Arcari Hypnotist, Adam Smith Theatre
Aberdour Unplugged: Ronnie & George Mackie, Aberdour Boat Club
October 10
Fairport Convention, Byre Theatre, St Andrews
Women In Rock, Rothes Halls.
October 11
Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show, Adam Smith Theatre
Hotel California, Eagles’ tribute, Rothes Halls
Ultimate 70s Show, Lochgelly Centre
October 12
ELO/The Beatles Beyond, CISWSO Glenrothes
Nik Kershaw: Musings & Lyrics,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 15
Francis Rossi, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
October 16
Connor Burns: Gallus, Adam Smith Theatre
Taylor Swift Tribute: The Eras Experience by Xenna, Rothes Halls
Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 17
Dreamcoat Stars, Adam Smith Theatre
Permacrisis, with H8teball & Aklias, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
October 18
Yesterday Once More: The Carpenters Songbook, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Torridon,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
Appetite For Illusion/Heaven & Hellvis, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
October 19
Soul Town, Styx, Kirkcaldy
Band Of MHM Royal Marines in concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 23
Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 35 Years, Adam Smith Theatre
October 24
David Grubb Quartet, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
October 25
Thank Abba For The Music, Rothes Halls
Wee Fife Filk Festival, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Symphonic Rock Orchestra,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
The Filthy Tongues, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
October 26
Artie Sings Kettle Hallowe’en, Rothes Halls
Spyres,PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
October 29
The Ancient Oak of Baldor, Rothes Halls
October 30
Connor Burns: Gallus,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
October 31
Trextasy Greatest Hits Tour, Rothes Halls
November 1
UK Pink Floyd Experience, Rothes Halls
November 1-2
Swan Lake by Youth Ballet Scotland, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
November 3
Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
November 7
Bruce Fummey: How Scotland Made The World, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Kirsten Adamson, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
We Cry Wolf plus Chin Up & The Last Fight, The Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
November 7-8
Fife Opera: La Boheme by Puccini, Adam Smith Theatre
November 8
Jon Mancini & Michael Kilkie, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Karen Dunbar, Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy
Enjoy The Silence: Depeche Mode tribute, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
November 12
Born In The USA, Rothes Halls
November 13
Nashville Live, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
November 14
Kennie Simon, A Taste Of Hot Chocolate, The Duchess of Kirkcaldy
Stuart Mitchell: Tips Not Included, Rothes Halls
Maiden Scotland, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
November 15
Heave Can Wait: The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute Show, Rothes Halls
Barbara Dickson, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Esprit D’Air, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
November 19
Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene, Rothes Halls
November 20
Stick Man, Rothes Halls
November 21
Hugh Cornwell, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.
November 22
Barry Steele: The Ror Orbison Story, Rothes Halls
White China, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
November 28
Absolute Elvis with Johnny Lee Memphis, Rothes Halls
December 5-30
Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre
December 5
Shamanic, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline
December 2-6
Kelty Musical Association: The Sound Of Music,Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
December 3-6
Treasure Island, Lochgelly Centre
December 6
Voyage, Styx, Kirkcaldy - Abba tribute
December 9-13
Jack & The Beanstalk, Lochgelly Centre
December 13
John Barrowman, Camp As Christmas, Rothes Halls
December 20
The McDougalls’ Winter Wonderland, Rothes Halls
January 4
RSNO Vienesse Gala Concert, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
February 7
Vincent Simone - Tango Passions, Adam Smith Theatre
February 14
Craig Hill, Adam Smith Theatre
February 21
Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Lochgelly Centre