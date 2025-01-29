Winter Heritage Day and music at Old Kirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Kirk’s next Winter Heritage Day takes place on Saturday, February 1.

The church will be open for visitors to look in and marvel at the beautiful stained glass windows by Sir Edward Burne-Jones/William Morris, John Clark and Crear McCartney, admire the fine 19th century pipe organ, visit the digital display of the church and town in 1500, and browse the history displays from Bronze Age to present day. It runs from from 10:00am to 1:00pm

Visitors can also have a guided tour to the top of the 15th century tower.

The church’s new young heritage volunteers are keen to chat about more recent memories too, as they are gathering information about what life was like in Kirkcaldy 50 years ago, with a view to putting up an exhibition in the summer. If you remember your favourite clothes style then, or how much your first pay packet was - and how much it could buy! - then drop in to chat with them on Saturday morning. They have already been scanning the pages of the 1975 Fife Free Press with great interest at some of the adverts!

You will be able to hear the beautiful organ in action on Thursday, February 6 at 6.30pm as part of Fife Festival of Music currently taking place. For the first time there are several people playing in the non-competitive organ class, using the lovely Gern organ. Members of the public, friends and family are welcome to attend and listen to the music, which will be followed at 6.35pm by the adult instrumental class, also non-competitive, until 8.45. An entry ticket costs £5 at the door on the night