Young people in Fife set to hit the stage with their ‘Favourite Things’

Young people from Youth Music Theatre Scotland (YMTS) are taking to the stage in Lochgelly this weekend to perform their ‘Favourite Things’.

Members of the group will share songs from their favourite musicals and showcase their talents with the audience.

Members of YMTS will perform their favourite songs. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

‘Our Favourite Things’ will be performed this Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7pm at Lochgelly Centre.

You may also be interested in:

MPS welcome Scotrail change over service to busy Fife stations

Thieves target Fife church for second time

Man ordered by sheriff to pay for damage at Kirkcaldy Police station

The revue will feature a number of songs including “If Only You Would Listen” from School of Rock, “Lovely London Sky” from Mary Poppins Returns and “No More” from Into The Woods.

Rehearsals began on Saturday and the young people, aged 11-18 who come from across Fife, have been rehearsing each day from 10am-5pm since then.

Amanda Glover, creative director, Youth Music Theatre Scotland, said: “Rehearsals have been going really well.

“It’s lovely to hear so many different people singing and coming up with ideas for songs to be included in the performance.

“It’s really great to see their creativity sparked and to sit, trying to create the running order and spell everyones name correctly in the programme and be able to hear three different rehearsals going on all at once.

“They are a fabulous group of young performers, a lot of whom work with us regularly and it’s a privilege to get to highlight their individual voices.”

Youth Music Theatre Scotland was launched in 2008 and is dedicated to the development of children and young people and those who help them learn, through creative learning opportunities.

Tickets for the performances tomorrow and on Saturday are available from www.onfife.com