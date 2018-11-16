This is the route for Kirkcaldy’s Reindeer Parade on Sunday

The Mercat Reindeer Parade will wynd its way through Kirkcaldy’s town centre on Sunday afternoon.

The parade begins at noon when it leaves from Thistle Street and then heads along Nicol Street before travelling up Whytescauseway.

The parade, headed by Santa and led by his trusted reindeer, then goes along Hunter Place and into Hunter Street before heading down Kirk Wynd and into the High Street.

It then travels along the main thoroughfare before arriving at the entrance to the Mercat Shopping Centre.

