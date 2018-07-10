This show will take you to the Edge of Heaven!

If you are a fan of pop superstar and songwriter George Michael there is a special tribute show coming to Rothes Halls next week that you won’t want to miss.

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael is packed full of all the singer’s hits, from the Wham! classics of the 1980s to the more recent solo chart toppers of the nineties and noughties.

And it is on at the Glenrothes venue next Friday at 7.30pm.

Fife audiences should prepare to ‘wake up before they go go’ to enjoy an unforgettable evening with this new production.

The show features all the fan favourites including: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Locals will be able to relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation which has been touring the country.

The show promises to take fans on a musical journey from the moving Jesus To A Child, to the celebration of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, to everyone’s favourites I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up.

People are invited to join the cast as they present their respectful tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time with the stunning stage show that’s taking the globe by storm.

The show is now touring in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Ireland and Sweden, with more countries to come.

Ticket details: Visit: www.onfife.com or contact the Rothes Halls box office on (01592) 611101.