Tickets on sale for Maggie’s Sporting Dinner

Organisers of the Maggie’s Fife Sporting Dinner are hoping the annual event will net them a lot of cash.

And, with the sixth event facing off on September 14, and only five tables of eight still available, local businesses and groups are being advised to get their teams together to ensure they don’t miss out.

Eric Davidson

The event, which has been organised by Councillor Alistair Cameron, a former Maggie’s fundraising board member, takes place at the Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Tickets are £35 each or £240 for a table of eight.

Entertainment will come from Eric Davidson, and business leader Peter Hughes as guest speakers.

Eric is a well known after dinner speaker, poet and comedian who has enjoyed sell out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in recent years.

Business leader and sportsman Peter is a keen tennis player, golfer and curler.

He is also a keen musician and popular afterdinner speaker at events around the UK.

Alistair said: “I am delighted to be continuing to support Maggie’s with this event.

“The work Maggie’s does for people with cancer is so important in providing practical support, where anyone can drop in for advice or information about cancer – from eating well to hair loss.

“Emotional support is also provided either through a chat with a cancer information specialist or by organising an appointment with a psychologist when things seem like they are getting on top of them.

“People can also use the centre for social support, sitting at the kitchen table and meeting others or joining one of the many support groups facilitated there.

“The sporting dinner helps to provide funding for all these, and more so that everything is free at the point of contact.

“There are only a few tables left and I hope local people and businesses will come and support their Maggie’s centre, while having a great night filled with laughter.”

Alison Allan, centre manager, said: “We are grateful to Alistair and everyone involved in organising this event.

“Annual events repeated year on year are so important and help us ensure funds are coming in to run and sustain the centre.”

Tickets can be bought from the centre.