Tim Burgess hits the decks at the Outwith Festival

Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival has lined up legendary Charlatans front man Tim Burgess to DJ at the September arts event.

With a DJ career that has led to guest slots on BBC Radio 6, Tim’s playlist includes northern soul, hip hop, indie and everything in between.

Tim will close the Saturday music line up which includes headliners Idlewild, Honeyblood and New York-based William McCarthy (Augustines).

The Domiciles, a Fife band with a devoted following, whose gigs include T in the Park and Tenement Trail, have also just been added to the music line up.

A £20 ticket gives access to seven town centre venues to see over 50 bands and DJs in the music line up on Saturday, September 7.

New venue 1703, will host a DJ night which includes DJ Rebecca Vasmant, star of the Glasgow Club scene, whose fusion of jazz and electronic sounds secured a regular spot on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Jazz House.

Other DJs include EQ collective and High Tea.

The live music day on Saturday is part of the six-day arts festival, running from September 3-8, which also includes a wide-ranging programme of comedy, film, theatre, literature and family events.

Other music events during the festival include jazz saxophonist, Tommy Smith, who will play in the historic Dunfermline Abbey and James Yorkston, creator of the very successful Tae Sup Wi’ a Fifer, whose latest album clocked up a four-star review in The Guardian, is performing with Withered Hand.

Fans can also enjoy Norrie MacIver’s brand of ‘Gaelic country and folk’ thanks to the Fife Gaelic whilst Scottish punk trailblazer, Fay Fife, lead singer of the legendary band, The Rezillos, is performing as The Countess of Fife.

The iconic Dunfermline Abbey will also host a performance by the Band of the Scots Guards.

Chris Foote, events manager with Dunfermline Delivers, which organises the festival in conjunction with Avocado Sweet, Fire Station Creative and Write Rammy said: “This is a special chance to see UK musicians of high quality alongside very talented local musicians.

“Tickets are going fast and we’re on course to sell out.”

For more information and to buy tickets visit the website www.outwithfestival.co.uk.