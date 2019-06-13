Trio guarantees an adventure in Kirkcaldy exploring words and music

Three unique acts will perform at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday as part of the Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer series.

Following a sell-out show in May, the multi-genre club night, curated by Fife musician James Yorkston, is bringing together a truly eclectic billing.

Adrian Crowley

And this month’s show provides a treat for a wide variety of tastes.

Josephine Foster is a celebrated and musically diverse singer-songwriter from Colorado. She has brought her own interpretations to genres as varied as folk and psychedelic rock. It has been quite a musical journey for the former singing teacher who continues to explore new artistic directions.

Also on the bill is one of Scotland’s best known spoken word performers, Jenny Lindsay. Her 2018 solo show, ‘This Script and Other Drafts’, was critically acclaimed and she is seen as being one of Scotland’s finest cultural innovators. Her second full collection of poetry, ‘This Script’ was published last month and met with positive reviews.

Completing the line-up is Adrian Crowley, a songwriter, story teller, composer, and a singer with a warm, gravel voice. Originally from the West of Ireland, Adrian now calls Dublin his home and has been developing and expanding his craft with each consecutive album since his debut in 2001. He has toured extensively in Europe and USA and is currently working on his ninth studio album.

Josephine Foster

You may also be interested in:

Warning over A92 closure as Fife road set for delays

Man taken to hospital after Fife bike crash

Kirkcaldy pub to get £500,000 makeover

All three will take to the stage at the Beveridge Suite in the Adam Smith Theatre.

James said: “Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer is an opportunity for people to see a one-off line-up of acts from home and abroad in a really intimate setting.

“I have great fun programming the events, making each one varied; we’ve had artists of so many styles and genres, and they’ve all been good.

“EveryTae Sup brings something different and it’s a joy to see audiences return, month after month.

“Our May event was a sell out and the great vibe in the room was something we’ll no doubt experience again on Saturday.

“Regulars and newcomers are all welcome – they’re in for a treat.”

Launched in 2015 and supported by Creative Scotland, Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer continues to go from strength to strength.