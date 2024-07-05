TRNSMT 2024: Set and stage times, opening and curfew times and last-minute ticketing ahead of the festival

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
Published 5th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Start your stage plotting and brace yourself for inevitable set clashes 🎵
  • TRNSMT Festival returns to Glasgow Green once again next week (July 12 - July 14 2024.)
  • This year’s headliners include Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris.
  • Other acts confirmed this year include Garbage, Gallus and Rick Astley
  • Take a look at the stage splits and set times for this year’s festival - and start planning for set clashes

Glasgow Green throws its gates open once again as TRNSMT 2024 takes place next weekend (July 12 - 14 2024).

The festival, which debuted in 2017 and became the successor to the popular T In The Park festival, is set to see Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris headline the main stages, but there is a plethora of talent away from the main stage this year - making set clashes that much harder to contend with.

Across stages such as King Tut’s, the River Stage and The Boogie Bar, the likes of Example, The Last Dinner Party, Blossoms, Gallus, Enter Shikari and Cammy Barnes are some of the notable acts that you might have to forsake a main stage spot to see across the three days.

Then there is the inclusion of the original Sugababes line-up, who were a hot ticket at this year’s Glastonbury Festival from all accounts on social media.

So there’s going to be plenty of decision-making for the week ahead, and thankfully with the stage splits and set times now available, hopefully you can spend the next seven days agonising over who to catch and who to miss.

More importantly, what time should you be heading to Glasgow Green next weekend and what time is too late to make that “cool late entrance” to TRNSMT 2024? Thankfully, we have some answers for you, dear festival reveller.

TRNSMT 2024 - full stage splits and set times

(Top to bottom) Liam Gallagher, Shirley Manson and Calvin Harris are among the names heading to Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2024 - but who is set clashing this year with who? (Credit: Getty Images)(Top to bottom) Liam Gallagher, Shirley Manson and Calvin Harris are among the names heading to Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2024 - but who is set clashing this year with who? (Credit: Getty Images)
(Top to bottom) Liam Gallagher, Shirley Manson and Calvin Harris are among the names heading to Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2024 - but who is set clashing this year with who? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Friday July 12 2024

Main Stage:

  • 21:20 - 22:50: Liam Gallager
  • 19:35 - 20:35: Garbage
  • 18:05 - 19:05: The Snuts
  • 16:45 - 17:35: Declan McKenna
  • 15:30 - 16:15: Sugababes
  • 14:25 - 15:00: Lauren Spencer Smith
  • 13:130 - 14:00: Picture This
  • 12:35 - 13:05: Jalen Ngonda

King Tut’s Stage:

  • 19:50 - 21:05: Example
  • 18:30 - 19:20: The Last Dinner Party
  • 17:15 - 18:00: Wunderhorse
  • 16:05 - 16:45: Matt Maltese
  • 15:00 - 15:35: Nieve Ella
  • 14:50 - 14:35: Bellah Mae
  • 13:10 - 13:40: The Scratch
  • 12:15 - 12:45: SIIGHTS

River Stage:

  • 20:25 - 21:10: Cammy Barnes
  • 18:45 - 19:15: Pastel
  • 17:15 - 17:45: Brogeal
  • 15:55 - 16:25: Heartworms
  • 14:40 - 15:10: Ben Walker
  • 13:40 - 14:05: Tallia Storm
  • 12:45 - 13:10: Fiona-lee

The Boogie Bar:

  • 19:30 - 21:30: Disco Tits
  • 17:30 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi
  • 15:30 - 17:30: A-Ton
  • 14:15 - 15:30: Inez
  • 12:00 - 14:15: Dan South

The Hangout:

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Bongo’s Bingo

Saturday July 13 2024

Gerry Cinnamon, alongside Courteeners and Rick Astley are performing on TRNSMT’s main stage on Satuday (Credit: Provided)Gerry Cinnamon, alongside Courteeners and Rick Astley are performing on TRNSMT’s main stage on Satuday (Credit: Provided)
Gerry Cinnamon, alongside Courteeners and Rick Astley are performing on TRNSMT’s main stage on Satuday (Credit: Provided)

Main Stage:

  • 21:20 - 22:50: Gerry Cinnamon
  • 19:40 - 20:40: Courteeners
  • 18:10 - 19:10: Rick Astley
  • 16:50 - 17:40: Dylan John Thomas
  • 15:35 - 16:20: Natasha Bedingfield
  • 14:25 - 15:05: The Vaccines
  • 13:25 - 13:55: The Mary Wallopers
  • 12:30 - 13:00: NewDad

King Tut’s Stage:

  • 20:45 - 22:15: Cian Ducrot
  • 19:15 - 20:15: Vistas
  • 17:45 - 18:30: Caity Baser
  • 16:35 - 17:15: Katie Gregson-Macleod
  • 15:30 - 16:05: Seb Lowe
  • 14:30 - 15:00: Dead Pony
  • 13:30 - 14:00: Royel Otis
  • 12:00 - 13:00: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

River Stage:

  • 20:40 - 21:20: Gallus
  • 19:10 - 19:40: Kerr Mercer
  • 17:40 - 18:10: Overpass
  • 16:20 - 16:50: Ili
  • 15:05 - 15:35: Plasticine
  • 13:35 - 14:25: Petch
  • 13:00 - 13:25: Bottle Rockets

The Boogie Bar:

  • 19:30 - 21:30: Dominque
  • 17:30 - 19:30: Eva
  • 15:30 - 17:30: Jenn Gunn
  • 14:15 - 15:30: Swat-Team
  • 12:00 - 14:15: Kontrast

The Hangout:

  • 15:00 - 16:00: Bongo’s Bingo

Sunday July 14 2024

Scotland’s own Calvin Harris closes out TRNSMT this year, with Chase & Status, Tom Grennan and Blossoms also set to perform on the main stage on Sunday (Credit: Getty Images)Scotland’s own Calvin Harris closes out TRNSMT this year, with Chase & Status, Tom Grennan and Blossoms also set to perform on the main stage on Sunday (Credit: Getty Images)
Scotland’s own Calvin Harris closes out TRNSMT this year, with Chase & Status, Tom Grennan and Blossoms also set to perform on the main stage on Sunday (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Main Stage:

  • 20:55 - 22:55: Calvin Harris
  • 19:05 - 20:15: Chase & Status
  • 17:40 - 18:30: Tom Grennan
  • 16:20 - 17:10: Blossoms
  • 15:10 - 15:50: Alison Goldfrapp
  • 14:10 - 14:40: Baby Queen
  • 13:10 - 13:40: CMAT
  • 12:15 - 12:45: Rejjie Snow

    • King Tut’s Stage:

  • 20:45 - 21:45: Enter Shikari
  • 19:05 - 19:55: The Reytons
  • 17:40 - 18:20: Nova Twins
  • 16:30 - 17:10: Wasia Project
  • 15:25 - 16:00: Racel Chinouriri
  • 14:25 - 14:55: Sprints
  • 13:25 - 13:55: KINGFISHR
  • 12:25 - 12:55: Somebody’s Child

River Stage:

  • 20:35 - 21:15: English Teacher
  • 19:05 - 19:35: BILK
  • 17:25 - 18:15: Daydreamers
  • 16:25 - 16:55: Vida
  • 15:15 - 15:45: BBY
  • 14:05 - 14:35: Future Utopa
  • 13:00 - 13:30: Majesty Palm

The Boogie Bar:

  • 19:30 - 21:30: BETH
  • 17:30 - 19:30: Frankie Elyse
  • 15:30 - 17:30: Niamh
  • 14:15 - 15:30: Bruce Glenny
  • 12:00 - 14:15: May-Sah

The Hangout:

  • 15:30 - 16:30: Bongo’s Bingo

What time are the gates opening for TRNSMT 2024?

Gates open at different times across the three days of TRNMT 2024 - included also are the times for the last entries into Glasgow Green and curfews for each evening.

Friday July 12 2024:

  • Gates open: 12:00
  • Last entry: 21:30
  • Curfew: 23:00
  • VIP curfew: 00:00

Saturday July 13 2024:

  • Gates open: 11:00
  • Last entry: 21:30
  • Curfew: 23:00
  • VIP curfew: 00:00

Sunday July 14 2024:

  • Gates open: 12:00
  • Last entry: 21:30
  • Curfew: 23:00
  • VIP curfew: 00:00

Are there tickets left to attend TRNSMT 2024?

You are in luck - if the stage splits and set times aren’t too arduous for you and you’ve decided that heading to the festival this year is something that you should be doing, day and weekend tickets (including VIP packages) are available from Ticketmaster UK

Have we informed you about a set clash at TRNSMT that you’re not too happy about, or are you feeling good about the set times at this year’s festival? Let us know by dropping a comment down below or contacting the writer if you’re feeling shy about leaving one.

