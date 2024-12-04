TRNSMT 2025: Line up and headliners announced including 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro ant Snow Patrol
TRNSMT Festival 2025 has announced a stellar line-up including 50 Cent and Biffy Clyro. Bringing together a full weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Scotland in July 2025.
TRNSMT staged its first festival in 2017, replacing T in the Park as Scotland’s biggest music festival permanently. That year, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead topped the bill and the festival became an instant hit at Glasgow Green.
American rap superstar 50 Cent will headline on the festival’s opening day, hot off the heels of his first-ever Las Vegas residency scheduled for early 2025. A Grammy, BRIT and three-time MOBO-winning artist and actor, this performance will mark the first rapper to headline TRNSMT since Stormzy’s set in 2019.
Scottish band Biffy Clyro will headline Saturday bringing their festival-ready anthems to Glasgow Green. After playing three sold-out shows at the Barrowland Ballroom earlier this year, Biffy will treat fans to a walk down memory lane with a setlist spanning hits from all nine albums.
Adopted homegrown heroes Snow Patrol will close the festival, returning to Scotland following their The Forest Is The Path 2025 world tour.
Full TRNSMT 2025 Line Up announced:
Friday
50 Cent
The Script
Wet Leg
Kneecap
Jamie Webster
Confidence Man
Twin Atlantic
The Royston Club
Calum Bowie
Tanner Adell
Saturday
Biffy Clyro
Fontaines D.C.
The Kooks
Underworld
Inhaler
Sigrid
Wunderhorse
Jake Bugg
James MARRIOTT
Biig Piig
Amble
Sunday
Snow Patrol
Gracie Abrams
Shed Seven
THE Lathums
The K’S
Nina Nesbitt
Nieve Ella
Rianne Downey
Kerr Mercer
Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT, said: “After a record-breaking sell-out in 2024, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the eighth year of incredible live music.
“We've worked hard to pull together an eclectic lineup including homegrown headliners and global icons, spanning a range of genres we know music fans of all ages will love. There are plenty more acts and festival experiences to be announced next year so, keep your eyes peeled.”
Tickets will then be available on general sale at fantastic early bird prices for a limited time here.