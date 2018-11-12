Kirkcaldy horror film to hold Scottish premier at town’s film festival

A horror film made by Kirkcaldy-based film-makers Hex Media will have its Scottish première at the Adam Smith Theatre this week.

The 1940s-set chiller, The Black Gloves, is the latest offering from director Lawrie Brewster and his team, and features the Owlman, the villain of his debut feature Lord of Tears.

Spanish horror star Macarena Gómez stars alongside acclaimed US dancer and choreographer Alexandra Nicole Hulme, and Scottish actor Jamie Scott Gordon.

The Black Gloves tells the story of a psychologist obsessed with the disappearance of his young patient, and the menacing owl-headed figure that plagued her nightmares.

The film will screen as part of the inaugural Two Rivers Film Festival, a day-long event taking place at the Adam Smith Theatre on Wednesday. (November 14).

The festival will host a series of free events from The Creative Media Network Scotland, with Fife College, Glass Bullet Pictures, Hex Media, Buy The Ticket Productions and Tay Screen.

It will include screenings of diverse and award-winning short films from Fife and Scotland, as well as workshops and networking opportunities for anyone aspiring to work in the film industry.

Mr Brewster said: “The festival represents a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the process and the possibilities available here in Fife. It’s an exciting time for film in Scotland and we want to showcase the incredible work being produced on our doorstep, as well as inviting local people with creative ambitions to get involved.”

The Black Gloves will screen at 7pm, followed by a Q&A with the director, writer and other members of the team.

Tickets at www.onfife.com