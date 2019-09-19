Twilight Tease brings burlesque back to Kirkcaldy

Burlesque returns to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy next month.

The Twilight Tease Burlesque Revue takes to the stage on Saturday, October 19.

It is run by Kirkcaldy artiste, Hannah Rose who performs under the name of Brandy Monmartre. She will be debuting a brand new act on the night.

Joining her is regular host, Markee de Saw, while it also features a strong contingent of Scottish talent, with Glaswegian burlesque sensation Tootsie Annie fluttering her feathers, and Fife based award winning Magenta Lust treading the boards.

The regular newcomer spotlight focuses on Dinah Dare, from the Glasgow School of Burlesque. while Belgian burlesque star, Miss Behave, will be flying over to perform.

The show is also headlined by international burlesque superstar, Eliza DeLite, who is making her Fife debut.

Brandy said: “I love being able to celebrate burlesque in my local town – there appears to be a real market for it here. I’m honoured to be able to bring professional burlesque to ONFife’s theatres regularly, which enriches Fife culturally and puts us on the map in terms of the international burlesque and cabaret scene.

“My show was intended as a one-off show, but it has come on in leaps and bounds. “

“I believe this is because we offer an escape from the hum drum of everyday life, with glamorous acts that don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s all very tongue in cheek, and our audiences really enjoy themselves.’

Ticket details from the box office or online HERE www.onfife.com