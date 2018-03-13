Two concerts by Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society this weekend

Members of Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society are set to present two concerts this weekend.

The Society will perform at Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline on Friday, March 16 at 7pm and the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, March 18 at 3pm.

The main work in the programme is the Trumpet Concerto by Bruce Fraser, who died a year ago. In a tribute to Bruce, Graeme Wilson, KOS musical director and conductor, has included one of Bruce’s works in each of the orchestra’s concerts this season.

The soloists will be John Wallace, CBE, former principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, founder of The Wallace Collection etc, and Kate Cooper, a 4th year student at the RCS and a former pupil of Queen Anne High School.

The Trumpet Concerto was written for and first performed by John Wallace with Graeme Wilson and the Fife Youth Orchestra in 2002 giving four performances including at the Festivals of British Youth Orchestras in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Other works in the concerts include the Overture and Polka from The Bartered Bride by Smetana and Pineapple Poll, Sir Arthur Sullivan’s music from G&S operas reformed into a ballet and scored by Charles Mackerras

Tickets for the (Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline) concerts are £8 for adults and £4 for children (a free programme is included). These are available from 07473 752369 (for Dunfermline tickets) or 07770 332812 (for Kirkcaldy tickets).