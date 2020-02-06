Unique theatre catwalk experience coming to Fife

Creating a catwalk experience like no other, award-winning theatre makers Two Destination Language present their most ambitious project yet.

Fault Lines, which comes to the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on February 15, examines the ever blurring cultural lines between how we look and how we see each other.

Five strong, brave and diverse performers will share one stage, but each audience member will choose their own accompanying narrative – silent disco style.

The reimagining of a fashion show will have the cast taking to the catwalk while audiences flick between audio channels, creating their own soundtrack using the Listen Everywhere app.

This is the only show where you can flick between a playlist of guilty pleasures, a history of the domination of the English language, and personal narratives of otherness and belonging.

No two people will get the same show.

The cast are diverse in background, colour and ability.

Audiences will meet Damyana Radeva, whose story was told in Two Destination Language’s debut show Near Gone; Caroline Ryan, performer and award-winning BSL interpreter, who will be speaking her own script and her own dialogue throughout, privileging BSL and D/deaf audience members; Cindy Awor, a young actor who describes herself as “a Scot from Uganda”; Welly O’Brien, a disabled dancer who performs without a prosthetic leg; Hannah Yahya Hassan, an autistic Scottish-Bahraini performer; and Rachel Glower, who performs as well as stage manages, driving the cast on and ensuring they ride the catwalk.

The experimental show, under the watchful eye of Alister Lownie and Katherina Radeva, enjoyed its world premiere performances as part of Edinburgh’s Manipulate Festival earlier this week.

Combining playfulness, movement and text, Fault Lines invites us to question our own assumptions in this powerful play of identity, equality and inequality in this time of tectonic shifts.