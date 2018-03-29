Use your illusion and get a taste of Guns & Roses on stage in Fife

Guns ‘N’ Roses made one brilliant album and raised merry hell.

Now they have their own tribute act which is heading this way.

Guns Or Roses pay homage to the classic music of Axl, Slash and company, and are on stage at Rothes Halls on Friday (March 30).

The tribute band was formed back in 2009 – and it remains the only UK GnR tribute to have maintained a fixed line-up of members, which is more than can be said for the real thing.

They have played at a number of festivals across Europe – from Belgium to Bulgaria –but their biggest audience came in 2015 when the band appeared in an episode of ‘Don’t Tell the Bride’ on BBC One as the main focus of a wedding. The episode aired to 3.2 million.

