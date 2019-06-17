Val McDermid’s Kirkcaldy talk gives foodbank boost

Crime writer Val McDermid has asked those coming along to her book event in Kirkcaldy this week to bring along a donation for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The sold-out event, hosted by Waterstones book store, is being held in Kirkcaldy Galleries on Tuesday, and includes a reading from Ms McDermid, followed by a Q&A.

Waterstones staff member James Donaldson is looking forward to the evening:

You may also be interested in:

Oor Wullie statues come to Fife town

Takeover leads to closure of Kirkcaldy town centre business

£1.6m funding boost for Kirkcaldy town centre

‘Val is great entertainment and is always worth hearing,” he said. “She has just produced a new non-fiction book, ‘My Scotland’, which looks at the various Scottish locations that feature in her novels and will be talking about that, as well as her other books.’

The author, who grew up in Kirkcaldy and attended Kirkcaldy High School, still has a strong connection to the town, with one of the stands at her beloved Raith Rovers Football Club bearing her family name.

She is also a strong supporter of Kirkcaldy Foodbank and has invited representatives of the local charity to the event where they will be collecting both cash and food donations on the night.

James is encouraging people to dig deep:

‘We deliberately set the ticket price low - £2, just enough for us to cover the hire of the venue – so we hope that guests who attend will donate to the Foodbank instead. It was Val’s idea to do this and we are fully supportive of it.’

Kirkcaldy Foodbank currently spends approximately £10,000 per month buying food for local people who cannot afford to feed themselves.

The Val McDermid event sold out almost instantly, but Waterstones have a set up a waiting list for any ticket returns.