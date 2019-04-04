Visual theatre show in St Andrews creates Paper Memories for children

A new visual theatre show for ages seven and over, dealing with issues of migration, identity and the power of memories is coming to the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Saturday, April 13.

Jabuti Theatre in association with Platform and Vision Mechanics will present Paper Memories, a highly visual piece of theatre that combines music, aerial dance, and puppetry to tell a story that is universal, affecting, and very timely.

Tali is a refugee girl who arrives in Scotland with her family, desperate to fit in and forget the world they’ve left behind.

Told to embrace her new life at the expense of her old one, Tali watches her family try to refuse their past - until her family realise that actually, it’s their memories that make them stronger, and that will keep them together in the long run.

Paper Memories uses captivating music and visuals to bring to life memories of wedding parties, chasing chickens and dancing in the air with birds.

It was created by Mariem Omari and Rachael Macintyre, and takes the audience on a visual journey exploring the importance of giving children the space to be heard and how our memories make us who we are.

Rachael is artistict director of Jabuti Theatre . Her background is in puppetry, visual theatre, installations and politically engaged art for children and young people.

Co-creator Mariem is an activist, playwright, performer, and Co-Artistic Director of Bijli, Company in Residence at the National Theatre of Scotland with Umar Ahmed. Her background is in working with some of the most vulnerable people in North Africa and the Middle East, and promoting the voices of marginalised communities.

Paper Memories is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Saturday, April 13. For tickets, go to The Byre Theatre