Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics are in the running for a prestigious music industry prize.

The up-and-coming four piece are one of the final 10 acts in the running for the ‘Pirate Prodigy’ which would see them receive help and promotion from music industry experts.

The competition is run by Pirate Studios in London and three of the 10 finalists will be selected via a public vote.

The band were initially part of a list of 20 which was narrowed down to 10 after a previous public vote.

They were then invited down to Pirate Studios to record a live session.

The winners’ programme will include artists receiving one-to-one mentoring and masterclasses that cover every aspect needed to help launch a career, from management to publishing, A&R to radio-play, song-writing to PR.

The studio will also offer unlimited free use of their facilities, including studio time with professional engineers whose credits include Florence and The Machine, Wolf Alice and Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

There will also be free video production, expert branding and marketing advice as well as promotion across Pirate Studios’ extensive and growing social media channels.

The winners will secure festival slots as well as a guaranteed audience with top-level industry A&R at three invite only shows taking place across the UK in the summer.

Voting ends next Wednesday, May 16 at 5pm so to vote for The Shambolics go to www.piratestudios.co.uk/prodigy.