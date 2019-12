This year’s pantomime at the Adam Smith Theatre got the thumbs up from the audience following its opening performances on Saturday.

Jack and the Beanstalk was hailed as ‘brilliant’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘really funny’ by young and old alike and got 10 out of 10 across the board.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Adam Smith Theatre. Picture: Tom Illsley.

The pantomime runs at the Kirkcaldy venue until January 4 and tickets are still available from onfife.com