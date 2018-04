The Luxury Scottish Wedding Show is to be hosted for the first time at in St Andrews.

The show, at the Fairmont St Andrews, will feature a collection of luxury wedding exhibitors and give visitors the chance to meet wedding experts.

Bridal models will also be showing off various garments, speaking to attendees about what they are wearing.

The event takes place at the hotel on April 15, between 12pm and 4pm, and admission is free.

For more information, see the website here.