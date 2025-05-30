Welcome to Wrexham season four is being released on Disney Plus right now 👀

Welcome to Wrexham’s latest season continues on Disney Plus.

The fourth series just released its latest episode.

But how many episodes are left?

It is almost time for another episode of Welcome to Wrexham on Disney Plus. The football season may be all but over, but the beloved sports documentary is here to fill the gap in your heart.

First launching on streaming back in 2022, the series charts the ups and downs of the titular Welsh club since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The fourth series sees the club taking to life in League One - the third tier of the English football pyramid.

But how many episodes are left in the current season? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of Welcome to Wrexham out?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have signed a deal with a new sponsor (Pic:Getty) | Getty Images

The show’s fourth series continued with episode four today (May 30). It will release the fifth episode at the same time next week (June 6).

How many episodes are left in Welcome to Wrexham season 4?

The show has reached the half-way point of the season. Disney Plus has confirmed that there will be eight episodes in total in this series.

It is the same amount in season three - but less than the 12 episode runs it had in seasons one and two. However, Disney has moved up the release date of the show to spring instead of autumn - closer to the end of the most recent football season.

Welcome to Wrexham’s release schedule for the season for fans in the UK is as follows:

May 16 - episodes 1-2

May 23 - episode 3

May 30 - episode 4

June 6 - episode 5

June 13 - episode 6

June 20 - episode 7

June 27 - episode 8

Will there be a season five of Welcome to Wrexham?

Disney has renewed the show for a further series - and it is also getting a spin-off. Hollywood Reporter revealed that Welcome to Wrexham will be back for more episodes in the future.

The cameras will be returning to North Wales as the men’s team makes the step up to the Championship - just one tier below the Premier League. Will they be able to compete for yet another promotion?

It is also getting a spin-off called Necaxa, which follows Rob and Ryan as they partner with Eva Longoria to take over the titular Mexican football team. The show will chronicle “a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope arrives this summer”, according to Hollywood Reporter.

