West end hit One Man, Two Guv’nors on stage and screen at Fife theatre

The riotous farce, One Man, Two Guv’nors comes to the Adam Smith Theatre twice this autumn.

The west end smash hit is showing on screen as part of the NTL Live season in September, and it’s also the play of choice for Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) in October.

It’s a smashing piece of entertainment – albeit one with a plot that spins so fast it’s almost impossible to keep up.

Fear not, the humour is so slick and sharp , this farce has a momentum that propels it across a good two hours.

Written by Richard Bean, it does what it says in the title – a man with two guv’nors trying desperately to ensure one doesn’t know about the other.

The 10th anniverdary of the NTL sees James Corden return to the role he pretty much defined for the screening on September 26.

You may also be interested in:

Second Fife town cancels fireworks show

Watch First Minister cut hair of Kirkcaldy MSP

Two new drive thru restaurants planned for Fife town

The star of Gavin and Stacey – who went on to crack the USA as host of The Late, Late Show – plays the role of Francis Henshall who becomes minder a small time East End hood, but who complicates the situation by adding a second job working for a man hiding from the police.

Ne’er the twain shall meet, or know of the other, prompting Henshall to some desperate action.

I caught the west end version a few years back, and the slickness of the cast was hugely impressive as they bounced from one misunderstanding to the next – and then, of course, there is the famous dinner scene where he has to serve both masters s dinner simultaneously.

It’s a show which bowls along at breakneed speed too.

It will be interesting to see how KADS adapt it when they take to the stage from October 9-11.

The company has got its teeth into many meaty parts over the years, and this one is no exception.

Ticklet details for both shows HERE www.onfife.com